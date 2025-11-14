Nigeria Has Huge Potential In Mixed-use, Serviced Apartments, Wellpositioned Upscale, Lifestyle Hotels –Garnier

Background

Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, is a French National, but also fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Hotel Management School of Paris and an MBA in International Hospitality Management, AACSB-EQUIS accredited majoring in Corporate Finance and Development from Cornell University and ESSEC Group – IMHI.

Based in Lisbon, Portugal, he looks after the Group’s strategic growth across Africa. He has sourced, negotiated, and signed over 30 transactions of hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments projects across 12 countries, establishing the Group’s presence in various new markets.

Tasked with increasing the Group’s regional hotel portfolio, Garnier is an expert hospitality developer and dealmaker in the African market. A seasoned executive, his experience includes all aspects of hotel development from sourcing to execution, including legal contract negotiations, due diligence, and financial analysis.

He oversees the underwriting, strategic planning, investment analysis and asset management activities for all types of deals structuring, including conversions and take overs, financial commitments, franchise, and straight management agreements.

His previous experiences span the launch and management of his own consulting firm, Mise en Place, out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He also worked with Hilton Worldwide as a Director Brand Performance Support in London, United Kingdom and as General Manager with Accor in San Francisco, USA and French Polynesia, Asia.

Interest in hospitality and focus on hotel development in Africa

I started in operations because I loved the buzz of hotels and the craft of service. Those years gave me the discipline, empathy for teams, and a guest-first mindset. Development drew me in later, since it blends strategy, numbers, design, and cultural exchange. Africa made that mix even more meaningful.

The continent’s diversity, its demo- graphics, and the pace of urban change create real opportunity. I was also drawn to the idea of long-term value, not quick wins, working with local partners to de- liver assets that create jobs, skills, and pride in place.

Pull factor to join Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group moves with purpose. The culture is entrepreneurial, decisions get made, and teams rally around owners and guests. I liked that from day one. We adapt to local realities, we back our partners, and we keep promises.

What inspires me now is seeing that approach turn into openings that change a city block, a career, sometimes a whole district’s energy. You feel it when a project you believed in becomes a place where people love to stay and work.

Attraction for Nigeria

The people, first. Warm, direct, and full of momentum. Lagos and Abuja move at a pace that keeps you sharp, and the creativity is everywhere, from tech to mu- sic to food. I always try to sample jollof, suya, and fresh seafood, then catch up with partners to feel the pulse of the market. There’s resilience and optimism in every meeting. You leave with ideas and a longer contact list.

Vision for hospitality in Nigeria

Inclusive, transformative, resilient, world-class, and rooted in local culture.

On building trust and relationships with local partners, owners

You listen before you propose. Understand the owner’s vision, the site’s realities, and the capital stack. Then you’re transparent about what will work and what won’t. Consistency builds credibil- ity, and delivery cements it. We show up on the ground, we put our technical and commercial teams in the room early, and we stay present through opening and be- yond. Partnerships last when incentives align and respect runs both ways.

Most rewarding project, moment

Cutting a ribbon is always special, but the best moments happen months later. You walk back into a hotel that was a challenging site, and you see a full lobby, a confident team, and an owner who’s already planning the next deal. Watch- ing young colleagues grow into lead- ers is equally rewarding. That’s when a project stops being a file and becomes a platform for people and place.

Most exciting thing about Nigeria as a traveller

The depth of culture. Music, fashion, film, and food set trends far be- yond the country. As a traveller, I’m excited by the contrasts, the coastline, the art scene, and the energy of secondary cities that are stepping forward. As a developer, I see potential in mixed-use, serviced apartments, and well-positioned upscale and lifestyle hotels that serve business during the week and locals on weekends.

The ingredients for a standout destination story are already there. On leadership style, team building, partnerships Collaborative and accountable. I set clear outcomes, then give teams the space to own the path. I stay close to the details when needed and remove blockers quickly. Diversity of views makes us better, so I encourage pushbacks and debate, and then we commit and move. Across regions, context matters. I adapt my style to the market and partner, while keeping our standards and pace intact.

Relaxation

Fitness keeps me grounded, even if it’s a short session in a hotel gym. I like to explore local neighbourhoods, try a new spot for dinner, and pick up a book or a podcast on leadership or design. The other anchor is family. Staying connected on the road takes effort, and it’s worth every call.