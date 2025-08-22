Nigeria Has Failed Its Football Heroes, Says Taribo West

Former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos State Government for allegedly abandoning the family of late legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, popularly known as Dodo Mayana.

Speaking on Friday at Rufai’s burial ceremony in Lagos, the ex-Inter Milan and AC Milan defender described the neglect as shameful and heartbreaking, stressing that Nigeria has repeatedly failed to honor its football heroes after their passing.

“It’s disheartening that you have Lagos State, you have the Nigerian Football Association. They drop the bulk on the family. I felt in my spirit that there is nothing to put your life for. That’s why I say I have to shift back so that I will not implode. It’s grieving,” West lamented.

The former defender revealed that Rufai’s death touched him deeply, recalling how he had never shed tears even when his parents passed away.

“My mother passed on, I never shed tears. My father passed on in my hands, I never shed tears. When Rufai passed on, I had goose pimples. And every individual I’m speaking to, there were tears rolling down my cheeks. What kind of nation is this?”

West further expressed disappointment that Rufai’s family had to rely on public donations within private groups to fund burial expenses, a situation he described as “madness.”

“Could you imagine that the family would be crying just to solicit within our groups to ask for money? That is madness. Look, please let me go. I don’t want to pour my heart,” he added emotionally.

He also recalled similar cases of neglect involving late Nigerian football icons such as Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, and Thompson Oliha, noting that such experiences have discouraged him from allowing his children to serve Nigeria through football.

“With this kind of example, I will never advise even my son to put his feet for this country,” he declared.

Peter Rufai, fondly called Dodo Mayana, was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during the country’s historic 1994 Africa Cup of Nations victory and also manned the post at Nigeria’s debut FIFA World Cup appearance in 1994.

He passed away in July 2025, leaving behind a legacy as one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers.