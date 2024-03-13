Nigeria Has Contributed to Unity, Political Stability in C’Wealth –Kalu

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu yesterday said Nigeria had contributed immensely towards political stability in the Commonwealth. He also said from peacekeeping missions to diplomatic initiatives to help resolve conflicts, the country has been at the forefront of efforts to maintain peace and security within the Commonwealth and the wider international community.

The Commonwealth is an international association of 56 member states, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire. A statement said Kalu made the submissions at the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth held at the British House of Commons in London where he represented Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

He said: “As we celebrate the Commonwealth, we are also offered a moment to reflect on our collective journey and the pivotal role that Nigeria, as a proud member of this distinguished family, has played in promoting unity, contributing to the growth of the Commonwealth, and fostering global harmony.”