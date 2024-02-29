Nigeria Has Capacity To Champion Inter-African Trade – Ghana

The Minister of Energy of Ghana, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh on Thursday said Nigeria is endowed with population and trade skills to champion and promote trade amongst African countries.

Prempeh who spoke at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja, harped on the need for the continent to think out of the box on how to innovatively produce and consume resources and energy on the continent, adding that the proposed Africa Energy Bank would help address the funding challenges for oil and gas projects.

He said: “Africa is home to some of the largest gas reserves. Nigeria has about 280 trillion cubic feet of gas. Others also are significant reserves. Mozambique, Angola, Senegal, Cameroon.

“But we in Ghana are also operating our exploratory and developing for more production of oil and gas in a sustainable way.

“In the next decade, we can expect to see continued investment in natural gas infrastructure such as pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals, power plants, and petrochemical establishments on the continent, which presents a unique opportunity for Africa to take charge of its own destiny. We in Africa should be happy about (Nigeria’s) decade of gas.

“The whole of West Africa is hungry for security and energy. And Nigeria stands at the threshold of supplying that to the West African pipeline. The execution of the Niger-Morocco pipeline will also stimulate the tax payment of gas and expand the gas market of the continent, especially countries along the pipeline and within Nigeria itself.

“While the need for green energy is often regarded as a competitor for natural gas, on the contrary, the availability of cheap power from natural gas will further enhance the judicious exploitation of our green energy potential.

“This continent is blessed with huge deposits of lithium, cobalt, platinum, iron ore, magnesium and silica, which are all now regarded as green minerals and are already in high demand.

“You (Nigeria) have a population and a section that has trade engraved in their system. Nigerians are the most skilful traders in Africa. We must use that to promote trading on the continent.”