Nigeria Has Been Serially Mismanaged –YPP Guber Candidate

Dr. Kemdi Chino Opara, a financial consultant is the Young Progressive Party’s flag bearer in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Opara hails from Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Council Area of the state and is widely known as humanitarian and grassroots politician. In this chat with STEVE UZOECHI, he talks about Nigeria, the Imo November governorship poll and other sundry matters

Nigeria’s independence anniversary

Like they say, I’m an independence child, born in that golden era, but as it is today in Nigeria, we have retrogressed the gains recorded by our founding fathers and have not really made any progress in this democratic dispensation in spite of our huge expectations as a people and as a country.

It does appear that our march towards the great nation we are destined to be has stagnated for a long time due to obvious issues of misgovernance. This is a technology-driven era where young people drive the economy and innovation across the world but in our own situation, the youths are considerably alienated from the reins of leadership and governance.

In this age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), I think there should be more involvement of the youths in the governance of this nation. In all sectors we are backward – agriculture, healthcare, education, technology, security, job creation, good governance, respect for human rights, rule of law and our productivity as a nation.

We have the NYSC programme in this country which is a very good concept that needs to be rejigged to meet the needs of our current realities. I wrote widely about it that it needs to be revisited and re-configured in a way that will be more project-based than what it is today. In spite of the fact that there is nothing to cheer about at 63, I still believe Nigeria can be the Taiwan of Africa.

Beyond crude oil and a few export commodities, Nigeria is not producing anything meaningful for foreign exchange. This reality reflects on the devaluation of our currency which as of today is about US$1 Dollar to N1000. Something has to be done urgently to turn the tide before the value of the Naira is totally wiped out. Where do we start from? We should be able to feed ourselves.

A country that is incapable of feeding itself cannot entirely consider itself as an independent state. This is why food security has remained a major challenge to Nigeria for quite some time now. At 63, we still do not have a national carrier that we can call our own and not face embarrassment. We used to have Nigerian Airways as our national carrier, but it is now rested.

If a small state like Akwa Ibom could have an airline that is going international, then why can’t Nigeria as a nation be able to fund and manage a national carrier? If, as a people, we lack the organization to establish and run a national carrier, then how can we run a country as complex as Nigeria? Things that we once considered as the pride and identity of our nation have all been frittered away.

We once used to be known as the giant of Africa, but how many Nigerians can today beat their chest and call themselves the Giant of Africa? Ghana initially had its own share of setbacks just like Nigeria is going through to- day, but if you look at Ghana today, the country has made a total reversal of its fortunes and now as we speak, Ghana is trending for all the right reasons.

Our universities are not really fully engaged in the service of this nation and this is a country that prides itself in its education. What can we really say are those substantial contributions from the education sector that translated to innovative products that became solutions to our known problems?

So, there are so many things to be said for Nigeria at 63. I shouldn’t be saying what I am saying right now, the story should have been different, but that is where we are as a nation.

Consolidating democratic gains

We should embrace public participation in governance, adopt the policy of inclusive- ness and national integration. No ethnic nationality or geopolitical region in Nigeria should ever be made to feel that they have been singled out for marginalization. This whittles down the productivity potentials of the country.

The deliberate inclusion of women in the governance of this nation should be encouraged. Whether as a result of the politics of exclusion or inclusion, there seems to have been neither equity in power distribution nor excellence in the way we choose those who lead us. Our election process here has not been fair, as such some sections of the nation feel alienated. It doesn’t bring the best out of us.

I think we have to do more along those lines so that people will feel included in this nation. So, there are agitations all over, many people are aggrieved and a whole lot of peo- ple clamouring for secession from the nation. There are arguments and debates all over as to who should lead and who should not lead.

The whole situation does not seem fair and square, and as such, as long as there are those problems looming around, it affects the good governance of this nation. We should really look into that and do the right thing.

Plans for Imo

My vision for Imo State is to restore it to its pride of place, as one of the best states to live and thrive in Nigeria, through a strategic, well measured and time-guided roadmap. Right now, Imo doesn’t look like that because it has suffered the misfortune of being serially governed by bad leaders, just like our country, Nigeria.

As it is obvious in Imo of today, there is a lack of continuity from one administration to another. Any governor that mounts the saddle in Imo destroys the legacy of his predecessor instead of leveraging and building upon what the former Governor had done, and where necessary effect relevant corrections.

As a result, there have been relatively minimal developments achieved so far. Many of the leaders are not visionaries and to be a good leader you have to be proactive and visionary. If you look at the State now, there is nothing that you could say is the character of the State. There is nothing to hold on to; the schools, the healthcare system, the road system, the local governments, there is virtually no development or improvement in these areas.

Agriculturally, there has not been any movement in that direction that points to good leadership. If you look at our Stadium in the area of sports, we are still holding onto Dan Anyiam Stadium which has become old and rundown. If you also look at the market system and the economy in the state, instead of moving forward we are going backwards. The State has been losing jobs like crazy as hotels and other businesses have been folding.

There has been massive rural-urban drift, people moving from the rural areas to the city centres thereby overpopulating and building more crime prone communities in those areas. Imo has suffered protracted insecurity under the present administration that has literally paralyzed every sector in the state and crippled almost all Foreign Direct Investment drives in Imo.

So long as there is insecurity no investor will even attempt to do anything in this state. Tourism is no longer existent here as even the robust and colourful night life in Orri has collapsed. Then we talk about the school system again, we have a school system where the curriculum is hardly ever reviewed to standardize learning to meet current realities in the local economy or global market.

In some cases, we have primary schools that basically have two teachers. How can just two teachers educate an entire school? The private schools that are ripping off the public are not diligently supervised in content quality and cost.

Most of the hospitals do not meet the standard needed for qualitative health- care delivery and the list goes on and on and we ask ourselves, what exactly does these governors do in office for four years, when their primary obligations and the vital institutions of state they should administer are all in tatters?

Imagine a governor of Imo state brazenly selling a dummy to the youth population of the state that he will be exporting as much as 4000 youths to Europe to work by Decem- ber, just because he is desperate to win the November 11 governorship election in Imo to return to office and continue the charade they call governance in Imo.

There is no limit to their political rhetoric and they can deploy any political antics to hoodwink the Imo electorate come November 11. So, there is a lot to be done in Imo state but the first step is to solve the insecurity problem and there must be change in leadership in Imo State for us to move forward.

It is obvious that the administration that cultivated, nurtured and apparently mismanaged the insecurity challenges of the state have shown that they are helpless in the face of the insecurity monster and obviously at their wits end in trying to resolve it. We have already articulated a masterplan that will progressively neutralize the tension and air of terror occasioned by the security challenges in the state.

Working in close collaboration with the State House of Assembly, we will carve out an integrally strategic role for specified community leaders and traditional rulers because crime is local. So, there will be a lot of dialogue as solving this insecurity issue is a pathway to progress, and that has to be done before anything moves in this State.