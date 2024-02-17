Nigeria Has $30bn In Investment From Investors – Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed that Nigeria currently has about $30 billion in investments from various investors across different countries.

Uzoka-Anite who spoke on Friday at the Ministerial Media Briefing in Abuja noted that noted that the investments will pay off over a period of five to eight years.

She also claimed that the oil and gas-free zone also produced investments, pledges, and commitments, some of which committed an additional $10 billion in investments as recently as last week.

“I hosted the managing director of SHELL who explained to me about the investment plans of Shell.

“I know a lot of us are aware that Shell is leaving; he came to explain to me what they mean by that. And I can tell you that they are not leaving.

“Rather, they are expanding and increasing their investments in Nigeria; they are selling their onshore assets and increasing their investment in gas and offshore assets.” She said.

Anticipating a spike in capital inflows, Uzoka-Anite credited the accomplishment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering dedication.

She noted that the administration prioritises economic growth and job prospects that come with increasing investment.