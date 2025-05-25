Nigeria Hails Jordan On Independence Anniversary

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Sunday congratulated the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of their Independence Anniversary.

In a goodwill message on behalf of Nigeria, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extended warm felicitations to His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

Tuggar expressed hope that the cordial bilateral relations between Nigeria and Jordan would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

He noted that both countries share a longstanding relationship rooted in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values, particularly in the pursuit of peace, stability, and economic development.

“We commend Jordan’s pivotal role in fostering interfaith harmony, regional diplomacy, and its commitment to humanitarian causes, particularly in hosting refugees and advocating for a just resolution to the Palestinian question,” Tuggar said.

He added that the recent inclusion of Jordan as a permanent pilgrimage destination for Nigerian Christians has further strengthened bilateral ties, fostering deeper cultural and religious exchanges.

“We appreciate Jordan’s hospitality and support in facilitating seamless pilgrimage experiences for Nigerian citizens. As both nations continue to explore areas of collaboration in trade, agriculture, technology, and tourism, Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to deepening this partnership for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” the minister stated.

