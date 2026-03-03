‘Nigeria Growing Fast On Solar Power Adoption’

Chairman of the 23rd Aret Adams Annual Lecture, Dr. Femi Lalode, has said Nigeria is making tremendous growth in the adoption of solar power. He noted that energy plays a prominent role in industrial revolution, national economic growth, gross domestic production as well as the wellbeing of the residents.

He added that solar power is environmentally friendly, aligns with sustainbility and the United National Development Goals. He spoke at the 23rd annual Aret Adams Memorial lecture series 2026 in Lagos, titled: “The African Energy Bank: Financing Africa’s Energy Bank.” Lalode saidL “I’ve been looking at data on solar energy.

Do you know that Nigeria is one of the fastest growing in solar energy in the world? Just in one year, between 21 and 25 solar energy implementation in Nigeria grew 45%. That’s even unofficial data. The suppliers of solar systems are handling coal. They are talking bigger and bigger figures.

In the past, only rich people could afford it. Now we have solar systems for one million tons per hour. Refrigerators will work, TV will work, and many other things, for N1million only.

In the past, we needed N25 million. “We need to be aligned to what is around us and help the government. We should stop relying all on the government, government, government, government. Government anywhere.

There is no government anywhere in the world. There are many, many countries. They are all wasteful. But what keeps those countries going, usually, are the citizenry. They build big things.

Elon Musk didn’t wait for the government. He built a major empire. He is now the richest man in the world. If he waited on the government, he would still be living in this world. Isn’t that right? We need to change our own attitude. Let’s work together. Let’s work in different sectors of the economy and build bridges.”