Nigeria Groping In Wilderness Of Underdevelopment Due To Varsities’ Neglect – Faborode

A former Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria (CVCN) and National Coordinator, EU Horizon Europe NCP Network for Nigeria, Prof Michael Faborode, has said Nigerian higher education institutions (HIEs) – universities, polytechnics and colleges of education – are facing a serious crisis of very depressing dimensions.

This is as the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) declared that a nation that neglects quality higher education cannot realistically hope for sustainable development.

Speaking with New Telegraph about the level of decay of the Nigerian university system, Faborode, who bemoaned the worrisome neglect of the university system, lamented that countries which fail to realise and genuinely capitalise on this fact and harness the huge potentials of their universities would continue to grope in the wilderness of underdevelopment, as we are doing in Nigeria.

On the impending ASUU strike, he stated that it is a great pity that both the government and ASUU have propagated the impression that without a strike, we could not achieve anything from the government.

“I say it is unfortunate because if today, we are still talking of the 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement as remaining largely unimplemented, the fertile ground for unending protest is obvious. If the government considers education to be of great value, it will not allow the turmoil in the sector by being more decisive and pragmatic,” Faborode noted.

The retired don, while tracing the problems of the Nigerian universities, said it actually started not yesterday or 10 years ago, but in the early 80s when our political leaders yielded our space to corruption and extravagance, and abandoned more progressive policies and governance models.

“That marked the downward spiral of the universities, which continued till the early 21st century, promoted by the World Bank that wrongly advised our government not to invest in higher education, but face basic education and funding of UBEC fitted the appetite of the politicians and civil servants for sleaze and plundering,” he stressed.

The former VC, who described the monthly take-home of professors and other staff in Nigerian universities as pathetic and demeaning,” recalled that for a long time, he could not let people know how much he earned as a professor of 30 years in the academy.

Faborode, however, blamed the crises in the system on the government, saying that “our leaders do not demonstrate that they know the value of universities, except to play lip-service with meaningless official speeches now and then.”

He hinged this on a lack of appreciation of the transformative power of higher education, saying the national despondency has now totally relegated academics to societal scums, which are no longer regarded or revered by society, parents and students.

The ex-VC said: “To put it sternly, the problems of Nigerian universities are self-inflicted by a nation that does not know the value of our universities and other higher education institutions. It is only Nigerians who must solve our problems; even if we have to ask for external help, it must be on our own terms.

“I must confess that I am baffled and dumbfounded too at the way successive governments have messed up our higher education in this country despite the Holy Grail that higher education is the pivot of modern development.”