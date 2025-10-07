Nigeria Greater Than Any Trade Union, Shettima Tells PENGASSAN

Vice-President Kashim Shettima yesterday expressed his disappointment with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over last week’s nationwide strike by oil workers. The association asked its members to go on strike in protest against the sacking of its members by the refinery.

Speaking at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja, Shettima called for “caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and organised private sector” because “Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN” and “each and every one of us”.

The VP said: “Aliko Dangote is not an individual, he’s an institution, and he’s a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament. “And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us. “If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, Amazon, or Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now.

“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria.

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both the labour and organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes.

“It’s not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute. “Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us.” He emphasised that he was not acting out of partisanship, but as a “patriot in search of solutions to our national challenges”.

He said in the interest of improving the country, the government had tasked the NESG with taking more than a passing interest in the matter.

Shettima said: “The government will expect priority recommendations from the NESG in addressing this issue, even as the government is also taking steps to protect the industry and ensure industrial harmony for the good of the nation.”