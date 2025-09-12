Nigeria: Govt’s Taunts Vs Citizens’ Testimonies

In ideal governance settings, the government strives to execute projects and programmes in its manifesto, which must be derived from the verified needs and aspirations of the people.

In this informed setting, the needs and aspirations of the citizenry are never different from the needs and aspirations of the country or state, otherwise known in Nigerian parlancs as the national interest. In fact, the term, national interest, should be an encapsulation of the citizens’ needs and aspirations.

By this token, there should be no disparity between the needs of the citizens and the national interest because the citizens are actually the country and the country is the people or citizens who inhabit it! However, this seems not to be the case in Nigeria.

There appears to be obvious disparities between what the people need and aspire for and what the government pursues as overriding public interests or national interests in Nigeria. This disconnection or incoherence has generated centrifugal impacts on the development of the country, made life difficult for the citizens and created a cacophony of taunts and testimonies between the government and the governed.

At inception in 2023, the President Bola Tinubu administration put an end to the regime of fuel subsidy, blaming high level corruption and criminal racketeering in the fuel subsidy management. This was largely seen as the Federal Government conceding defeat to corruption.

Clearly, the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy was not the citizens’ choice, yet President Tinubu’s administration “grab it and run with it”, promising economic revival and stability, institutional reforms, massive developmental projects, general prosperity, self reliance, national and food security and so on.

It is on record that as desirable as the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy was presented by the government which wanted, its abrupt and thoughtless withdrawal threw Nigeria into hyperinflation, hunger and hardship, job losses and insecurity.

Government at all tiers was equally shaken by the realities that followed the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, especially the hunger protests which took place in all the states of the federation except Ebonyi State!

In the face of those realities, President Tinubu’s administration adopted a carrot-and-stick approach, pleading for Nigerians’ patience on one hand to enable it prepare shock-absorbing measures; and deploying tactics to quell the hunger and hardship protests. The physical hunger protests ended, but the hunger and economic woes persisted in spite of the glut in oil revenue.

Surprisingly, the Federal Government and many state governments (except Ebonyi State) began a borrowing spree piling up a pyramid of debts which according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stood at N149.39 trillion (approximately $98.3 billion) as at the first quarter of 2025.

That was a significant increase from the N121.67 trillion in the first quarter of 2024. It suffices that the management of both the fuel subsidy withdrawal revenue and the borrowings by the Federal Government has generated concerns from economists and criticisms from informed citizens and public affairs analysts.

The alleged aversion of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its efforts to clamp down on free press and fundamental rights to freedom of expression is not good for democracy…

This notwithstanding, President Tinubu’s administration has continued to make loan requests which seemingly get automated approvals from the 10th National Assembly chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The security challenges across the country has not also abated; and this has further compounded the plight of Nigerian citizens.

A situation where bandits reportedly kidnap hundreds of people at a go is worrisome and perplexing. The security management approach of ransom payment and deradicalisation allegedly adopted by the federal and state governments have been roundly criticised by both security experts and members of the opposition like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Purportedly de-radicalised bandits have allegedly been accused of infiltrating the security apparatchik of the country. As citizens’ groan over hardship, inflation, economic instability and insecurity continued in high decibels, the Federal Government, through their agents, seems to have launched image-laundering campaigns to counter citizens’ complaints and concerns.

The ensuing media banters, is said to have further exposed the flaws of the Tinubu presidency as well as the disparities between the verified needs of the people and the government’s preferred definition of “national interest”.

The efforts or achievements of the administration in areas like infrastructure and so on have been overshadowed by this anomaly. It is also odd for any administration to usurp the feedback role of the citizens.

Across the globe, citizens who feel the impacts of any given administration’s policy, project or programme are in the right position to report how they feel. It is not the duty of the government to assess their performance as that will amount to selfhelp or blowing own trumpet. Notwithstanding the likely label of “opposition”, performance reports of ordinary citizens are deemed more reliable than that of government or its paid agents.

No government, not even the present administration can claim monopoly of knowledge or wisdom. Genuine concerns of citizens including those of opposition elements should be made to reflect in governance. The alleged aversion of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its efforts to clamp down on free press and fundamental rights to freedom of expression is not good for democracy and so should be shelved.