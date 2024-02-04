Nigeria Govt Must Wake up –Bishop Emmah Isong

Bishop Emmah Isong is the International President, Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI), and the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). He is also a member of the US-Consulate Religious Leaders Anti-Corruption Committee (RLAC), and the CEO Remedy For Victims of Religious Persecution and Discrimination Initiative. He speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on some of the challenges in the country

Some PFN leaders are not seeing themselves as part of the President Bola Tinubu’s government, because of the outcome of the 2023 election, and that no hand of fellowship has been extended to the body since the administration came into existence. What is your position on this?

The post-election views are very important for the next elections. In a democracy where you had several candidates not less than seven on a presidential level, you cannot expect everybody including religious leaders to have the same opinion especially in a complicated society like Nigeria where religion and tribe played a major role in the last election. You cannot therefore be expecting the same music, but let me tell you I just finished a meeting with the US Secretary of State; I was the only the Christian leader alongside a Muslim leader and some civil organisations at the meeting, which also had in attendance the US ambassador and other senior officers. It was a privilege for me to talk about three things as front burner subjects, the 2023 post elections fall outs in Nigeria, religious harmony and terrorists’ activities- vis-à-vis, the security challenges especially in Plateau State as it affects the Mangu region including the imposed curfew.

The religious angle and of course the ethnic angle of the crisis. What I would like to tell you is that fundamentally once an election finishes in any modern society when once an election finishes, and the several litigations and agitations have been foreclosed by a court of competent jurisdiction we are supposed to accept. We should accept by fate, the result of the Supreme Court. Politics is different from government, once politics is finished government begins. We must join hands with the President in power at the state level, local government to forge ahead a new hope for Nigeria.

How do you see an alleged religious cleansing in some parts of the nation?

It has become not only religious cleansing, there is ethnic cleansing going on. The trajectory is that Nigeria being a secular state has been looked at by some countries Sahel region as their new bride for Islamisation and of course implementation of the Sharia, this belief by some radical groups has unleashed into Nigeria for years even before Jonathan came into power, a lot of bouts of terrorist attacks, you know how public buildings were bombed and how individuals were bombed. Do you remember when they said thousands of Boko Haram were dropping their arms? Within that time, we were told that the Boko Haram fighters in their 100s or 1000s, it looks like they were degraded Boko Haram to become the Fulani herdsmen, then they spread within the east region, including Ekiti, Benue, Plateau a kitty, including Cross rivers.

They are now in our forests, attacking not only our farmers, which has affected food production, they are also now endangering travelers within the local units of travelling, even the interstate unit of traveling. When you talk about ethnic and religious cleansing, you are indirectly talking about the lack of a government’s political will to deploy the right technology and the right security architecture in order to protect lives and properties, which is the basic responsibility of any government. This is because if we don’t have a way to stay, and so peacefully do, then there is no country called Nigeria. The government must wake up, because there is no freedom for me and you to carry arms for immediate self-defence, which is in the constitution. The constitution itself is faulty in several ways, the constitution says that we are a secular country, but some sections of people say we are in a religious country.

The constitution says I should defend myself but the same constitution does not allow me to carry arms. So there are lots of contradictions within constitutional discussion. We can last as much as three days talking about this at any fora. So we need to sit back, are we to devote the power, are we to talk about state police? Are we to now combine the local hunters and the vigilante group plus the youth unit, knowing how traditional rulers have just been killed and children kidnapped in Yoruba land? Between Onitsha and Enugu two brothers were kidnapped and butchered. How about the woman that gave birth after 10 years, whose mother came for Omugwo to Abuja and was killed alongside the breastfeeding mother leaving the innocent child in the hospital. How about the attack in the Nigerian Army estate?

The question many Nigerians are asking is how long will all these continue…

This is a very important question. The first thing the Federal Government should do now is to make categorical statement showing deterrence and political will. Are you aware Mr. President, for instance, never mentioned the Plateau crisis that happened on Christmas Eve in the speech he delivered on New Year, which was really criticised by the opposition. You cannot have Mr. President make such a very powerful speech and not mention such. You know Nigeria is a country where citizens lose their lives per hour and the state governor or the president will tell you something like the journalists said they were 50 but it is only 40 that died. Secondly, the End- SARS report should be made public and executed. Thirdly, economy is the bottom line of human behaviour.

Do me a favour and go to any public function, you will notice that Nigerians are no more saluting the flag and are no more standing in attention. You can see the melancholy and disenchantment which the bottom line is the economy. Government must look into our trade relationships, our economic relationships, improve the naira rate and the minimum wage and possibly create more industries in order to employ the teeming youth. Unfortunately insecurity has become a form of employment. This is because the youths are idle and being used for kidnapping and unleashing terrors. If these youths were to be busy, they won’t have time to yield to the luring of kidnappers or terrorists because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Also, the government should also be serious about corruption.

A sitting minister or a sitting general manager cannot just waste money and is asked to be left alone because he or she is connected to the president. Why are we so complacent in the issue of corruption but we want to be like Singapore or America? In the UK a minister misused 20 pounds of tax money, he was removed. But here for example you people will say ‘someone took N41 billion but she only took N500 million make una leave am.’ Nigerians themselves are not encouraging the government to fight corruption.

The free fall of Naira is a source of worry to many Nigerians, do you think the government has taken the right step in dealing with this?

No. We are not taking the right steps at all. The naira should not continue to fall, the value of your currency is directly proportionate to the level of your economic integrity and political intelligence. I hope you know the naira is not only falling to the dollar but also falling to CFA. At my backyard in Calabar, Cameroonians used to rush here to get some Naira and take care of themselves including getting some fuel, for now Nigerians rush to Cameroon. I hope 10,000 CFA will fetch you a lot of naira and of course $100 will almost fetch you your rent in a modest area. The strength of an economy is the value of its currency. We cannot continue to toy with Naira as a currency and expect to be well represented or to be well presented on the global stage. The government is not doing enough in that aspect.

As the Founder of Remedy For Victims of Religious Persecution and Discrimination Initiative, you advocated in your recent presentation to the US Secretary of States and other dignitaries, that the US government and donors should pass needed help through religious leaders and honest nongovernmental organisations instead of going through federal or state parastatals. Can you explain?

Yes, at the meeting held on January 24, I said the United States government and donor agencies should no more be sending help to Nigerians through the federal, state government and first ladies. You know why? Those monies (good will donations) do not trickle down to the people that need them and the monies are usually weaponised politically because they use the monies as part of the achievements of their government. I hereby propose that such monies should be directed to hon- est civil liberty organisations, individual philanthropists and possibly traditional rulers. Those monies channelled through the offices of the wife of the president or wives of governors are not helping us, they use them for political campaigns and further oppress the poor.

Days ago the Pindiga Emirate Council in the Akko LGA, Gombe State, reportedly rejected the former governor’s offer to rebuild two mosques, asking him to rather invest in the youths’ future and other pressing needs as the mosques were in good condition. Also, the Akwa Ibom International Worship Centre has been described as ‘misplaced priority’. What is your view?

This is a very personal question. If you read Luke chapter seven verses one to five, you will see a Centurion who spent his life building the synagogue. I said it is a personal question in the sense that water can be ice block or vapour. People’s idiosyncrasies are like coats of many colours, one man’s food is another man’s poison. If God has blessed a man to the point he wants to build a mosque or to the point that he wants to pioneer a church, whether as an individual or state, they should feel free to be convinced as long as the monies are well directed. For instance, former Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state initiated a project which was 100 per cent supported by the indigenes of the state which was completed and inaugurated by Pas-tor Umo Eno, the present governor of Akwa Ibom.

If the Federal Government under the leadership of Chief Olusegun can build the ecumenical centre, ask the critics what is wrong if state governments replicate the gesture. Building the international worship centre in Akwa Ibom did not stop the governor from paying backlogs of pensions, declaring happy hour on Fridays in which the youths are empowered with entrepreneurship skills, and establishing industries in each local gov- ernment area. The worship centre did not stop him from using the taxpayers’ money properly.