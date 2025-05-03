Nigeria Govt Developing Framework For AI Use In Media

Share

The Federal Government has announced the development of a national framework to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the media space.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this in a statement commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2025.

He said the framework aims to ensure that technological innovation does not undermine ethics, press freedom, or national security.

“At a time when AI-powered misinformation, deepfakes, and disinformation campaigns are being weaponised to exploit divisions and sow discord, the role of the media as a gatekeeper of truth becomes even more critical,” the minister stated.

He emphasized that it is not enough for the media to report events; they must also take a principled stand to defend the information ecosystem from being polluted by false or manipulated content.

Idris urged media organisations to remain vigilant and guard against their platforms being infiltrated by subversive elements, terrorists, anti-state actors, or ultranationalist groups.

“Granting such elements access to the public sphere without scrutiny not only endangers national security but also erodes public trust in the media,” he warned.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to press freedom, describing it as a cornerstone of democracy.

“A free and responsible media is the lifeblood of any democratic society. It empowers citizens to express themselves freely and hold leaders accountable.

“In this new era, our resolve must be matched with action—through policies that encourage media innovation while protecting journalists from the misuse of technology,” he said.

2025 World Press Freedom Day is themed: “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media.”

Share