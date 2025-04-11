Nigeria Govs, Energy China Sign MoU On Renewable Energy

Share

Nigeria governors and Energy China, a major Chinese company known for renewable energy and gas production, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for deployment of renewable energy infrastructure and establishment of a Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre.

This is aimed at driving innovation, technology transfer, and capacity-building, as well as improve energy accessibility, especially in off-grid communities.

Gombe State governor Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, who represented the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), described the MoU as a critical step in strengthening the institutional framework for sub-national energy governance through fostering energy security, efficiency, and economic development across the states.

Yahaya, who is also Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, noted that since the signing into law of Electricity Act, 2023, there have been a surge in innovations and reforms aimed at revamping the nation’s energy sector.

He said: ”It is crucial to acknowledge the transformative journey that Nigeria is embarking upon in the area of access to sustainable electricity which includes renewable energy, particularly in the wake of the recently passed Electricity Act of 2023.”

He announced the plan to move towards more decentralised energy solutions and encourage the integration of renewable energy solutions that could provide sustainable and affordable electricity to communities.

