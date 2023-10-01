Nigeria: Governance, 63 Years After

Since Nigeria gained her independence in 1960, it has witnessed several changes in her governance sphere but managed to retain her federalist posture. ONWUKA NZESHI examines the metamorphosis over the decades

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria set out on her journey to nationhood, clutching the Independence Constitution which spelt out a governance structure styled after the British Parliamentary system. The lowering of the Union Jack, the British flag and the simultaneous hoisting of the Green-White-Green, Nigeria’s national flag, marked the symbolic end of colonial rule and the beginning of a new era.

The new nation consisted of three parts namely, Northern Region, Eastern Region and Western Region which hosted the Capital City, Lagos. At the centre, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was the Governor General while Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa became the Prime Minister. Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the Premier in the West; Sir Ahmadu Bello was in charge in the North while Dr Michael Okpara held sway in the East.

Since the Constitution granted administrative and fiscal autonomy to the regions, each of them set out with a clear sense of purpose to develop at their own pace while contributing to the federal coffers. They understood their areas of comparative advantage in terms of human and material resources and in an atmosphere of healthy competition, built thriving regional economies.

In 1963, the Midwestern Region was carved out of the Western Region and Chief Dennis Osadebay became the Premier. The political class were essentially persons who had had the privilege of learning the ropes at the feet of the colonial masters. They were groomed for leadership and most of them gave good accounts of themselves in the various positions they found themselves.

During this period, Nigeria experienced a good measure of political and economic stability. However, by 1964, political rivalry had set in at the centre as controversies trailing the National Population Census (NPC), and the General Elections. Unfortunately, these conflagrations could not be fully resolved and these snowballed into the January 15, 1966 military coup and the overthrow of the government of the day.

Military era

Although Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi- Ironsi was not part of the coup, he inherited the instruments of power and became the Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. The new military regime suspended the Constitution and began to rule by decrees. Six months later, a counter coup took place and General Yakubu Gowon emerged as the Head of State.

Again, controversies surrounding the coup and counter coup led Nigeria into a bitter civil war that lasted three years. Even when the Civil War ended in 1970, following the surrender of Biafra, the military did not exit the political space until 1979.

Presidential democracy

President Shehu Shagari began on a somewhat clean slate when he was inaugurated on October 1, 1979. His emergence marked the beginning of the American style presidential system of government in Nigeria. Unlike in the parliamentary system, the President has executive powers under the new dispensation. There was no Prime Minister and even the ministers did not need to be members of the parliament.

There is a National Assembly comprising a Senate and House of Representatives, the equivalent of the Congress in the United States. By this time Nigeria had 19 states and a Federal Capital Territory, all created through military fiat. Each state had a Governor, a House of Assembly and of course, a Judiciary. This experiment lasted only four years and three months as the military struck again and sacked the civilian government on December 31, 1983.

Return of jackboots

January 1, 1984, Major General Muhammadu Buhari became the Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. His tenure was short lived and due to some irreconcilable differences with other key members of the junta, Buhari was kicked out in a palace coup on August 27, 1985. He gave way to a self styled military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida who took Nigeria through a convoluted political transition programme.

The transition culminated in the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election. Although the election was generally peaceful and adjudged credible, the military annulled it and prevented Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner, from being sworn into office. This action threw the country into a political crisis and Babangida was forced to step aside for Chief Ernest Shonekan of the Interim National Government (ING) to take charge.

Once again, this was short lived and the military sacked Shonekan returned to power in full blast and with Gen Sani Abacha as Head of State. The politicians and pro-democracy groups rejected Abacha just as they did Shonekan and his interim contraption. The agitation for the revalidation of the June 12 election went on throughout the five years of Abacha’s brutal reign.

It took ” divine intervention” as in the mysterious death of Abacha and later Abiola, for the struggle to abate. However, the military held on to power for another one year under Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar who hurriedly put together a short transition programme for the soldiers to retire to the barracks.

Rebirth of democracy

Since May 29, 1999, Nigeria has been under civil rule. So far, the “soldiers of fortune” have remained in their barracks for over two decades thus, allowing the politicians to play their game, uninterrupted for a record twenty four years. During this period, Nigeria has been governed by five Presidents elected at different times but produced by two dominant political parties.

These include President Olusegun Obasanjo ( PDP/1999-2007), President Umar Musa Yar’Adua (PDP/ 2007- 2009), President Goodluck Jonathan (PDP/ 2009-2015), President Muhammadu Buhari (APC/2015- 2023) and President Bola Tinubu (APC/ Incumbent). Under the current dispensation, Nigeria still runs a presidential system which was first introduced in 1979. The political elite appears stuck with it.

They love the glamour and power dynamics associated with the system. They are particularly thrilled by the fact that it was borrowed from the United States of America. They have seen the system work for the Americans but they have failed to see why it works there. The Americans are a different breed of people with a different history and political trajectory that instil patriotism in citizens.

The average American bears true allegiance to the United State no matter their racial, ethnic, religious or political background. The average Nigerian owes his primary allegiance to his ethnic identity, while his citizenship of Nigeria is secondary and sometimes ranks third af- ter tribe and religion. They are not prepared to make the sacrifices Americans make to keep their system working.

Most of those in the power room and along the corridors were not around during the First Republic and cannot relate with the history and testimonies of that glorious era. A privileged few who know the difference, have been agitating for a return to the British Parliamentary System because of the conviction that it is less expensive, devoid of much laissez faire and better programmed to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the people.

This back and forth between the advocates of the two systems, dominated proceedings at the 2014 National Conference where eminent Nigerians from all walks of life gathered to chart a new course for the country. In spite of all the incisive recommendations made at the confab, nothing has changed because those who should drive the change are not favourably disposed to the proposed broad governance reforms and the possible emergence of a new order.

Hybrid system

The irony of today’s Nigeria is that the country claims to be a Federal Republic and a Democracy but its governance system harbours elements of unitarianism and autocracy. It’s a hybrid system that is neither purely British nor American style democracy. Indeed, Nigeria runs a peculiar federalism where the federating units were created by the central government which also controls all the mineral resources found anywhere in the country.

The implication is that those who own the resources have no control over them but must go, cap in hand, to the centre to receive revenue allocations on monthly basis. The long years of military rule has left an indelible dent on democracy in the country. The political class have become so used to military norms and terms that they prefer to do things by fiat and issue orders which they expect to be obeyed with immediate alacrity.

The political parties which are supposed to be the incubation rooms of democratic governance, are run like military garrisons where orders are issued from above and obeyed below. The political parties lack internal democracy and oftentimes their leaderships are changed without recourse to due process. As a corollary, the leadership recruitment process for the government at both national and sub-national levels has also suffered from the pseudo – military tendencies.

The electoral system appears skewed against the popular will of the electorate such that the people have the right to vote during elections but there are no guarantees that their votes would count. Nigerians troop out every four years to vote for leaders of their choice but end up with leaders pre-selected behind the scenes by deeply entrenched undemocratic forces.

All through the journey, Nigeria has changed in many ways but has managed to retain her federalist apparel and posture, though in a rather inverted form. If the founding fathers of the country who were groomed in the Westminster Parliamentary System were to resurrect from their graves and pay a visit to Nigeria, they would probably not recognise the land of their dreams.

The politics and governance systems have undergone a lot of metamorphosis. The governance structure, the political behaviour and socioeconomic dynamics have changed significantly over the last six decades and three years.