Nigeria, Global Academic Community Lost Towering Figure In Jeyifo – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria and the global academic community have lost a towering figure and outstanding global citizen with the death of the former Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leader and renowned literary scholar, Professor Emeritus Biodun Jeyifo, who passed away on Wednesday.

While sending his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late ASUU President, Tinubu noted that the renowned literary scholar, critic, and public intellectual would be sorely missed for his contributions to African literature, postcolonial studies, cultural theory, and his masterful interpretation of the works of Professor Wole Soyinka.

He recalled the temperance, foresight, and wisdom that Jeyifo brought to the leadership of ASUU over many years, providing guidance and appropriate negotiation frameworks with the government to improve working conditions and the learning environment in Nigerian universities.

The President said Jeyifo’s longstanding advocacy for academic freedom and social justice would be remembered. At the same time, his influence on political and cultural journalism would forever remain a reference for many generations, especially among the scholars, writers, and activists he mentored.

The President condoled with ASUU, the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University, Oberlin College (USA), Cornell University (USA), and Harvard University (USA), where the late ASUU President was a student, scholar, and major influence on African literary studies and research.

“Nigeria and the global academic community have lost a towering figure and outstanding global citizen. Professor Biodun Jeyifo was an intellectual giant who dedicated his entire life to knowledge production and the promotion of human dignity. I shared a strong personal relationship with him. His contributions to literary and cultural advancement and to society at large will be missed.”

Jeyifo was one of Africa’s most influential literary critics and intellectuals, who won several honours, including the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal (2019).

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed African literary scholar.