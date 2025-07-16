Nigeria Giving Birth To What It Can’t Cater For – Bulus

The Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Research and Ethics at Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital, Yola, Dr. Solomon Bulus, has raised serious concerns about Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, warning that the country is “giving birth to what it can’t cater for.”

Speaking with journalists on the occasion of World Population Day, Dr. Bulus emphasized that Nigeria, currently the sixth most populous country in the world, is projected to leap to third place by 2050 with a population estimated to hit 400 million.

He warned that this dramatic growth poses severe implications, particularly in healthcare. “Nigeria has a fertility rate of over 5 percent, yet we lose about 150 women daily due to pregnancy-related causes. We are among the worst places to give birth,” he lamented.

According to him, this trend is unsustainable, as the country lacks the infrastructure, resources, and planning to support such a large population. “Our health indices are among the worst globally. Maternal and newborn mortality rates are high, and this reflects a system overwhelmed by the sheer number of births it cannot support,” he said.

Dr. Bulus acknowledged that while family planning initiatives are in place, uptake remains very low. “On average, a Nigerian woman births five to six children. Without a change, this will only worsen our economic and healthcare challenges,” he said.

He identified poverty as a key driver of high fertility rates, stressing that poor families often lack access to education and healthcare. “If you are poor, you are uneducated. You don’t have the means to make informed decisions or afford proper healthcare. Health is expensive,” Dr. Bulus stated.

Citing India as an example, he noted that despite having a population more than seven times Nigeria’s, the South Asian country has managed to reduce extreme poverty and improve health outcomes. “India is the most populous country today, but the number of people living below the poverty line is decreasing. In Nigeria, it’s the opposite. We must learn from countries like India,” he urged.

He added that although Nigeria is already late in addressing the population crisis, urgent and strategic action is still possible. “The theme for this year’s World Population Day emphasizes empowering youths to create the families they want. That is where we must begin,” he said.

World Population Day is observed annually in July to raise awareness about global population issues, with a particular focus on reproductive health, family planning, and the socio-economic implications of rapid population growth.