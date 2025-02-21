Share

Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero has said Nigeria, Africa’s largest producer of crude oil can produce more than its current production of 1.5mbpd quota

He said the country should be producing up to four million barrels of oil per day considering its hydrocarbon reserves, noting that what is required of Nigeria, is a demonstration of capacity to raise its OPEC quota.

He stated this in Abuja at the Heirs Energies’ Nigeria Petroleum Industry Leadership Discourse.

He noted further that OPEC believes Nigeria can do more than its current 1.5mbpd quota.

According to him, the country only needs to demonstrate the capacity to raise its OPEC quota. He commended oil production rise to 1.7mbpd in January as a good demonstration.

” I think the important thing we should understand is that with Nigeria’s reserves and resources, it doesn’t have any business being below two million barrels a day.

“Nigeria should be doing two and a half, three, or four million barrels a day with its resource base.

“And I believe we can do it. And I do believe that even those in OPEC and around the world believe that, but we have to demonstrate that we can actually produce that.

“What happened in January is a major demonstration. The country demonstrated that it can deliver above 1.5mbpd. I think that’s the beginning of giving confidence that we can get more quotas,” he stated.

Speaking about his role as the Chairman of the Board of Governors, he stated that the secretariat of OPEC “does all the magic they do, but they can’t approve them. They need the board.

“We are setting a production level of 2.1mbpd. The job I have as the governor of OPEC, working with the structure of OPEC in Nigeria, is, how do we make sure that our quota is at that level?

“Because we should not be producing above that quota in the wrong way. But, once you have to get that quota, I think the next job is to talk to my colleagues,” he stated.

Also, a panel session was held as Osayande Igiehon served as the moderator with the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri in attendance.

Speaking, Lokpobiri said reforms initiated by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu have opened up the sector and freed up from hitherto bureaucracy.

“We’ve carried out some reforms in the system. President Bola Tinubu has provided strategic leadership in all of the industry.

“We had the technical issue of bureaucracy before now, you don’t need to know the minister or someone before your documents are signed.

“You don’t need to know me before the documents are signed. Once I get the recommendation from the NUPRC, statutorily, no document stays on my table for more than 24 hours. I sign it and then go to the next level. I guess some of you who are here can bear witness,” said the minister.

