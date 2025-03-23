Nigeria, Ghana partner to leverage science, technology for development

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has emphasized the crucial role of Science, Technology, and Innovation (ST&I) in tackling national challenges and fostering economic growth.

Speaking at the launch of the Sankore Project, a collaborative initiative between Nigeria and Ghana, Nnaji highlighted how ST&I can drive economic diversification, job creation, climate resilience, improved public health, food security, and sustainable energy development.

“The Sankore Project promises to deliver innovative solutions that will significantly enhance economic growth, improve public service delivery, and raise living standards across our region,” Nnaji stated.

He added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point agenda, particularly in advancing technology, capacity building, and economic growth.

The project, supported by the UK’s International Development arm, is backed by an accountable grant delivery mechanism worth up to £1.9 million. It aims to strengthen ST&I systems in both Nigeria and Ghana through structured project delivery and rigorous monitoring of impacts.

Susan Mshana, Deputy Development Director at the British High Commission, explained that the funding, provided by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, will be executed in two work streams to reinforce science and technology partnerships between the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Ghana’s Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, underscored the importance of collaboration in Africa’s development, urging Nigeria to take a leadership role in the continent’s innovation landscape.

“Nigeria is a sleeping giant that needs to wake up, so the rest of Africa can wake up. This initiative provides an opportunity to drive innovation, create jobs, and collectively overcome shared challenges”, Muhammed said.

He further stressed the need to commercialize research output, urging stakeholders to shift from skepticism to practical application.

As both nations forge ahead with the Sankore Project, stakeholders express optimism that the partnership will catalyze scientific breakthroughs and sustainable development in the region.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

