Nigeria, Ghana Clash In Wheelchair Softball Game

The age-long rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will be rekindled this Saturday in Lagos as the Nigerian Wheelchair Softball team take on their Ghanaian counterparts.

According to the Chairman of the Nigerian Wheelchair Softball Association, Sunday Odior; “The game is a return fixture between Nigeria and Ghana after the first game held in Accra last year. This game is part of preparations for the World Wheelchair Championship scheduled for the United States later in August.”

He affirmed that the game will come up at the Park A & B of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos by 10:00 am.

Already, the venue is wearing a new look ahead of the game.

The Ghanaian team arrived in Lagos on Monday with a promise to upset the Nigerians.

Prior to the game, the Nigeria Wheelchair Softball Association had received donations of Wheelchairs from the International Wheelchair Federation to support the team’s preparations for the World Wheelchair Championship in the United States.