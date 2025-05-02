Nigeria Gets Gavi $191m To Boost Nigeria’s Immunisation Drive

Share

Gavi Announces $191 Million Grant to Strengthen Nigeria’s Immunisation Drive, Targets 1.8 Million Zero-Dose Children

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has announced a landmark $191 million Health Systems Strengthening (HSS-3) grant for Nigeria, aimed at significantly boosting routine immunisation coverage and reaching underserved populations across the country.

The initiative, unveiled on Friday in Abuja by Gavi’s Director of Health Systems and Immunisation Strengthening, Dr. Alex de Jonquières, targets the identification and vaccination of 1.8 million zero-dose children—those who have never received any routine immunisations. The goal is to increase Nigeria’s immunisation coverage to 84% by 2028.

Describing the new grant as one of the largest ever awarded by the Alliance, de Jonquières highlighted its strategic scope and inclusive design, developed in collaboration with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), state governments, civil society organisations, and international partners.

“This investment will support the expansion of health systems, particularly at the sub-national level,” he stated. “Nearly 80% of the funds will be channelled to the states, while more than 10% will go directly to civil society organisations to reach the most underserved communities.”

Dr. de Jonquières commended Nigeria’s strides in immunisation, noting that over 62 million children have been vaccinated, two million deaths averted, and nine new vaccines—including HPV and malaria—introduced since 2000. Gavi has invested more than $2.4 billion in Nigeria during that period.

“Gavi’s support has led to the renovation of 493 primary healthcare centres, recruitment of 3,683 health workers, and provision of cold chain equipment and logistics vehicles to strengthen immunisation service delivery,” he added.

Despite these advances, Nigeria remains home to the world’s largest number of zero-dose children. De Jonquières emphasized the need for increased domestic financing, improved accountability mechanisms, and enhanced collaboration among stakeholders.

“As we launch this new phase, we stand at a transformative moment. No child should die from a vaccine-preventable disease,” he said.

In addition, Gavi announced an extra $100 million for a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign scheduled for 2025. The campaign, the largest of its kind in Nigeria, aims to protect over 100 million children.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, also called on Nigerian stakeholders to treat healthcare as a long-term public investment. “Investing in the health of children is investing in the future of Nigeria,” she said.

The new funding aligns with Nigeria’s Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) and ongoing health sector reforms, aiming to achieve lasting improvements in child health outcomes and sustainable progress in immunisation coverage.

