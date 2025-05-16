Nigeria Gets $5.34b Highest Payment Globally From Shell In 2024

Share

Nigeria received $5.34 billion from Shell in 2024, marking the highest payment the energy giant made to any country worldwide in 2024.

This amount represents a significant increase from the $3.8 billion paid to Nigeria in 2023.

Shell’s total global payments to governments in 2024 amounted to $28.1 billion, a 5% decline compared to the previous year, reflecting a broader drop in the company’s profitability.

According to Shell’s 2024 Report on Payments to Governments, the $5.34 billion paid to Nigeria was distributed among several federal institutions and agencies responsible for petroleum revenue management and regional development.

The payment included $3.80 billion as production entitlement, $648.7 million in taxes, $780.2 million in royalties, and $102.9 million in fees.

Over 71 percent of the total payment was allocated to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), which received approximately $3.8 billion.

Other key recipients included the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with $648.7 million, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with $781.9 million, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with $97.3 million, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) with $3.9 million.

Globally, Shell’s payments varied significantly across regions and countries. Oman received $4.59 billion, ranking second after Nigeria.

Brazil followed with $3.7 billion, then Norway with $3.38 billion, Qatar with $3.34 billion, and Malaysia with $3.12 billion. In Europe, Germany received $244 million, Italy $159 million, while the United Kingdom reported a negative payment of approximately -$5.2 million.

In Asia, Brunei was paid $56.9 million, China $10.3 million, India had a negative payment of -$17.7 million, and Kazakhstan received $242.7 million. Australia received $1.76 billion in Oceania.

Other African countries received smaller amounts, including Egypt with $43 million, Sao Tome and Principe with $1.3 million, and Tunisia with $29.8 million.

In North America, Canada was paid $179 million, Mexico $21.5 million, and the United States $1.32 billion. South American countries included Argentina with $199 million, Brazil with $3.7 billion, Colombia with $490,000, and Trinidad and Tobago with $379 million.

The report, published under the United Kingdom’s Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (amended 2015), provides a consolidated overview of Shell plc’s payments worldwide, ensuring transparency in extractive industry revenues.

