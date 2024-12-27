Nigeria Gets 1.4m Humanitarian Assistance From IOM

Share

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that it reached not less than 1.4 million people in Nigeria with its assistance this year.

The IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Ms Paola Pace, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja the organisation achieved such through broad range of actions spanning the nexus that included 1,197,432 beneficiaries of humanitarian support.

This, according to Pace, included Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), WASH services, and Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable host communities. She said 30,562 individuals were supported through development initiatives, such as livelihood and resilience-building programmes in the year.

The IOM boss added that 10,332 people benefiting from peace building efforts targeting conflict-affected communities. “Our outreach has been significant in both rural and urban areas, providing critical services to internally displaced persons, returnees and host communities,” she said.

Pace reiterated its commitment to scaling up humanitarian assistance and fostering durable solutions for the most vulnerable populations in Nigeria in 2025.

According to her, Nigerians can expect even greater efforts from IOM in expanding humanitarian reach and scaling up support for vulnerable populations.

The IOM boss said the organisation would also be driving initiatives that empowered individuals and communities. “In 2025, IOM plans to scale these numbers up, especially as the country transitions from humanitarian action to foster durable solutions, ensuring a more sustainable future for the most vulnerable populations.”

