Nigeria, Germany’s €20m Deal’ll Boost Energy Transition

Share

The Federal Government has said that the € 20m agreement it signed with the German government will support Nigeria’s energy transition and promote renewable energy development.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, according to a statement, said the deal, which hasbeen finalised, would be facilitated through the KfW Development Bank and the Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund.

It stated that the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, represented Nigeria while the First Secretary and Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Nigeria, Dr Karin Jansen, and the representative of the KfW Development Bank, Gerald Keuhnemund, also participated in the signing.

Bagudu said the project had three primary objectives, which include promoting the adoption of renewable energy for improved energy efficiency, expanding vocational training in renewable energy and energy assets, and reducing Nigeria’s reliance on fossil fuels.

According to him, the initiative would contribute to Nigeria’s development goals by enhancing energy access to underserved communities and creating economic opportunities for youths and women.

He added that it would also help build a skilled workforce capable of sustaining Nigeria’s energy economy. Jansen said the agreement marked a significant milestone as Germany celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Energy Transition Challenge Fund.

According to her, the fund would finance only the most impactful renewable energy projects, strengthening Germany’s financial partnership with Nigeria in its energy transition journey.

Share