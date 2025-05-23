Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Germany have concluded a series of high-level bilateral talks in Berlin aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors, including energy, trade, and migration governance.

Leading the Nigerian delegation was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (OON), who met with his German counterpart, Minister Johann Wadephul, to review progress on existing engagements and chart a path for deeper collaboration. Germany reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic importance, noting that the country is its second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

A central focus of the dialogue was the German-Nigerian Energy Partnership, which was launched in 2008 and bolstered in 2021 with the opening of a hydrogen office in Abuja under Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy. The initiative reflects growing interest in leveraging Nigeria’s resource potential to support Germany’s green transition agenda.

Ambassador Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s economic and demographic significance, stating:

“With a population of over 220 million, projected to reach 400 million by 2050, Nigeria is not focused on exporting people but on exporting talent. We are committed to working with partners like Germany on structured pathways for job creation and tackling the root causes of irregular migration.”

He further highlighted Nigeria’s vast reserves of critical raw materials, positioning them as a cornerstone for mutually beneficial trade and industrial cooperation:

“Nigeria is well-positioned to support Germany’s industrial and green transition goals. Our minerals, if developed through value-added partnerships, can foster sustainable growth for both countries.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described Nigeria as a “key partner” in Africa and underscored Berlin’s interest in expanding cooperation in renewable energy, vocational training, and economic diversification.

“For Germany and the European Union, Africa is the continent of the future—and Nigeria is central to this vision,” he said.

The two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration on legal migration and skills mobility, prioritizing the creation of structured migration frameworks that foster job opportunities and skills exchange.

In addition to ministerial meetings, Ambassador Tuggar held strategic bilateral discussions with: Svenja Willem-Alabali Radovan, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, focusing on development partnerships and legal migration pathways.

Nicolas Zippelius, Chair of the CDU Parliamentary Group on Development Affairs in the Bundestag, exploring legislative collaboration and policy engagement.

Professor Lanz Rolla, founder of the Berlin Global Dialogue, who formally invited Tuggar to the 2025 Berlin Global Dialogue scheduled for October, signifying Nigeria’s rising profile in global governance discourse.

This visit marks a renewed chapter in Nigeria–Germany relations, grounded in shared values, sustainable development, and a commitment to fostering stability and economic growth across both nations.

Share