Nigeria, Germany Commission Migrant Resource Centre In Ado, Nasarawa

In renewed efforts to promote regular labour migration in Nigeria, the Federal Government and the Federal Republic of Germany have established a Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) in Ado, Nasarawa State, to guide migrants, ensure their protection and reintegration while empowering them towards contributing to national development.

Speaking at the commissioning of the centre on Tuesday, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha noted that the Ado MRC which was established in 2023, was the fourth in the series set up by the Ministry with technical and financial support of GIZ within the framework of the Centre for Migration and Development in ZME Project.

Onyejeocha who disclosed that the Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development (NGC) has recorded numerous achievements, benefits and opportunities to the Government and people of Nigeria thus further helping to develop the country socially and economically, added that the MRC would serve as an advisory centre for people who were wishing to migrate to Europe or within their region via regular channel to work or continue their education outside of their country.

She said: “It is also an advisory centre for people who have returned from Germany, Europe or other countries and need support for reintegration to Nigeria. The growth of economic, political and demographic factors suggests that we are in the age of growing migration pressure.

“Let me use this opportunity to underline the important role of the Migrant Resource Centres (MRCs} in the promotion of Safe, Orderly and Regular Labour Migration pathways to Germany and other European countries, as well as, employment generation activities for the teaming Nigerian youths.

“It is remarkable to note that within the framework of this collaboration and with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, we have recorded significant achievement in the areas of capacity building for staff of the Ministry: review and validation of the National Policy on Labour Migration 2014; awareness creation on the dangers of irregular migration; implementation of employment promotion activities such as monthly Career Path/Employability training for job seekers;

“Guidance and counselling for potential and returnee migrants: organisation of job fair and employment promotion conferences: internship placements; business registrations: career information day, entrepreneurship training and business start-up support, social and economic reintegration of return migrants, outreach and sensitisation programmes.”

The minister added that “Worthy of note within this collaborative framework is that from the inception of the programme in 2018 till date, a total of 320,000 beneficiaries have been provided with individual support measures.

“37,600 beneficiaries have been placed in employment; 53,300 beneficiaries were provided with business startups while 87.445 beneficiaries were provided with education and qualification measures. Also, 63,500 individual counselling have been provided while 9,750 beneficiaries were provided with psychosocial support accordingly.

“Thus, it is our expectation that the Federal Republic of Germany and Nigeria will promote labour exchange through Bilateral Labour Migration Agreements (BLMAs) of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further encourage regular labour migration pathways for the benefit of Nigeria and Germany.

“In this regard, due consideration should be given to the establishment of new MRCs in the South-East {Enugu},.North-West (Kano), South-West (Ibadan), North-Central (Benue) and North-East (Bauchi) geopolitical zones of Nigeria respectively.”

German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Speaking, Ms Svenja Schulze, noted that migration should be shaped to benefit the people who migrate, the countries of origin and the host communities rather than as a problem.

While noting that migration promotes economic prosperity and deepens trade relationships, she maintained that the cooperation between both countries was to make migration successful.

“Migration is a fact. Not a problem that we as a society need to fight Migration is a reality that needs to be shaped so that it benefits everyone.

“The Migrant Resource Center, is where people come with their hopes and dreams and skills. Where they get information about work and training opportunities in Nigeria and in Germany.

“People who are returning from Europe can get support here in starting their new lives.

and people who are thinking about working abroad can learn about the options for legal migration to Germany.

“This cooperation between the Nigerian and the German governments is all about making migration successful for migrants, for Nigeria, and for Germany by creating opportunities for Nigerians who are looking for jobs, opportunities for the Nigerian labour market which cannot currently satisfy the growing demand and which benefits from the expertise Nigerians gain abroad, and opportunities for German companies to find skilled, experienced workers to fill their vacancies. This new Migrant Resource Center will help to turn these opportunities into reality.”

Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule, who highlighted the socioeconomic opportunities and benefits of the MRC, added that it would provide humanitarian and essential services to assist migrants make informed decisions that would minimise the risks associated with migration

“The commissioning of the Migration Resource Centre today is in line with the resolve of the present Administration both at the Federal and State levels to address the menace of illegal migration, as the Centre will offer regular migration advice, employability training, career counselling and other services in line with its mandate. This, we believe will contribute to the socio-economic development of the society.

“As a State, I assure you that the Government will continue to respect the rights of migrants believing that they bring with them a wealth of experience, skills and knowledge that can contribute to the overall development of our dear State and the country at large.”