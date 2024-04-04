Nigeria Generates About 32m Tons Of Solid Waste Per Year – FG

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal has stated that Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world with a population of over 200 million, generating about 32 million tons of solid waste per year.

The minister made this known on Wednesday in Abuja at the maiden edition of the commemoration of International Day of Zero Waste in Nigeria, organized by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

He noted that the large volume of waste being generated in the country presents circular economy business opportunities across the waste management value chain which should be properly harnessed for job creation, the establishment of micro, small and medium scale enterprises, private sector investment including foreign direct investment through building the right infrastructures, such as community material recovery centres, recycling plants, composting plants,waste-to-energy plants etc.

Recall that at its seventy-seventh session on 14th December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly through a resolution declared 30th March every year the International Day of Zero Waste.

” The world generates between 2.1 billion and 2.3 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and without urgent action, that number is expected to grow to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050.

“The Food and Agricultural Organization estimates that more than 13% of global food production is lost between the production and wholesale stages of the supply chain while an additional 17% is wasted at the retail, food service and consumer stages. These losses occur while over 800 million people are undernourished. At least a third of global waste is not managed in an environmentally safe manner”

He laments that waste pollution significantly threatens our well-being, and economic prosperity and accelerates the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He stressed that the International Day of Zero Waste aims to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, support the societal shift towards circularity and raise awareness about how zero-waste initiatives contribute to the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Zero Waste seeks to maximize recycling, minimize waste, reduce consumption and ensure that products are made to be reused, repaired or recycled back into nature or the marketplace.

“Thus, Zero waste initiatives can foster sound waste management to minimize and prevent waste, helping to address the triple planetary crisis, protect the environment, enhance food security and improve human health and well-being. Funding is often one of the major challenges with this type of initiative, however, it can also be seen as an opportunity for businesses as it is estimated that the value of recyclables in Africa in 2014 was $8bn, growing to $60bn in 2050” the minister said.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Nigeria Circular Economy Roadmap Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Earlier, the Deputy Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos said, “This year’s theme “Beat Waste’ underscores the top priority to prevent waste from being created in the first place!

The International Day of Zero Waste highlights both the importance of bolstering waste management globally and the need to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns.

“Every year humanity generates between 2.1 billion and 2.3 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste. However, global waste management services are ill-equipped to handle this, with 2.7 billion people lacking access to solid waste collection and only around 60 per cent of municipal solid waste being managed in controlled facilities.”

Zissimos explained that waste pollution does not only significantly threaten human well-being and economic prosperity, it is part of the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He stressed that without urgent action, annual municipal solid waste generation will hit 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050.