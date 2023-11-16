Nigeria Gain Edge As Zimbabwe, Rwanda Share Points In Qualifiers

Super Eagles Group C opponents Rwanda and Zimbabwe played out a goalless draw in their first group game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers yesterday. Nigeria is in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers alongside Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, and the Benin Republic.

The group’s first game was played on Wednesday, with Rwanda welcoming Zimbabwe to the Stade Huye Stadium. Rwanda were slight favourites because of their home advantage. But they failed to utilise it as they settled for a goalless draw.

This puts Nigeria in a good position, as they need to beat Lesotho to climb to the top of the group, albeit the result of the game between South Africa and Benin would also matter.

The Super Eagles play Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Thursday, and they are huge favourites to win the tie be- cause of their pedigree and gulf in quality.