Nigeria: From Where Comes Our Help? (6)

Introduction

In our last outing, we examined the Diaspora as a political force; youth mobilization and the Not-too-young-to-run Act and challenges to Diaspora and civic engagement. Later we looked at the moral question in terms of faith, ethics and national redemption examined through the prism of the contradiction between a religiously devout, yet ethically challenged society; religious institutions and public influence; the ethical collapse of leadership; citizen’s complicity and the collective conscience and finally the spiritual dimension of national redemption. This week’s installment starts with a brief outline of the dangers of a one-party system. It then delves into a similarly brief comparative review of the corruption index, focusing on the experience of a few one-party states after which it shall proffer some recommendations and end with a definite conclusion of the subject matter. Enjoy. Dangers of one-party-system The following are some of the dangers inherent in a one-party system should be avoided in favour of more liberal or democratic ones as will be discussed anon. They include: (a) Prone to Dictatorship: In a one-party system, the ruling party sees itself as the state (L’Etat, c’est moi – I am the state – by King Louis XIV of France, 13th April, 1655). (b) Breeds unbridled Corruption in Governance: It is said of power that it corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely (Lord Action). (c) Lack of Accountability: In a one-party system where the government is not answerable to anybody but itself, the government acts according to its whims and caprices. (d) Undemocratic: As the government is but a select class of the populace, the vast majority of the people are shut out of participation in the administration of their government. Democracy is stifled and the aspirations of the people asphyxiated. (e) No Freedom of Choice: In a one-party system, imposition of leadership is the order of the day. The most unpopular, clueless candidate could be imposed on the nation without the opportunity given for his screening. (f) Hinders Development: A one-party system inhibits social development because important governmental policies, programmes and decisions are taken without consulting widely and subjecting the same to constructive criticisms and input. (g) Breeds civil unrest and culminates in such social vices as armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, terrorism and bloody insurrections, revolutions and overthrows. (h) The laws of the land could be amended at any time to serve the needs or ends of the government at the expense of the governed. (i) Civil rights are often abrogated. In these political enclaves, citizens exist rather than love. Fear hangs in the air, as the Big Brother might be watching, hearing and seeing! Corruption index and stiff penalties in oneparty state People who argue about the beauty of a one-party state in countries like China, North Korea, Cuba, Vietnam and Eritrea must also understand that now such countries deal severely with crimes, embezzlement, bribery and corruption, money laundering and narcotics. Can we in Nigeria stand these in a country where a Public Officer steals over 500 billion naira from the public treasury and is slapped on the wrist with few months imprisonment with an option to pay a ridiculous and laughable sum in lien of prison? CHINA: Death Penalty for Money Laundering, Embezzlement, Bribery and Corruption – involving large sums; fraud and illegal fundraising. NORTH KOREA: Death Penalty for Money Laundering/Financial Crimes, Bribery and Corruption, Drugs and Narcotics. CUBA: Death Penalty and up to 30 years imprisonment for Drugs and Narcotics, Bribery and Corruption, Money Laundering. VIETNAM: Death Penalty and 20 years and above for Bribery and Corruption, Money Laundering, Drugs and Narcotics. ERITREA: Secret trials, disappearance, indefinite detention, forced labour for Money Laundering, Bribery and Corruption, Drugs and Narcotics. Recommendations Convening a Sovereign National Dialogue for Constitutional Renewal Nigeria must undertake a bold, participatory constitutional overhaul through a sovereign national dialogue that is inclusive, ethnically balanced, and people-driven. The 1999 Constitution, widely perceived as a military imposition, has failed to capture the aspirations of Nigeria’s diverse populace. A truly federal constitution, reflective of contemporary democratic norms and equitable power-sharing, is essential for national healing, integration, and sustainable governance. Such a step must lead to having a people’s Constitution that is indigenous, autochthonous, legitimate and subject to a people’s referendum as in many countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Kenya, Switzerland, India, etc. Institutionalizing State Police within a federated security architecture The persistent failure of Nigeria’s centralised policing system to address localised security threats such as banditry, insurgency, and communal violence which necessitates the urgent establishment of state-controlled police forces. These would be constitutionally empowered, locally accountable, and structurally coordinated with federal security agencies. This reform, embodied in HB 617, must transcend legislative debates and become a transformative instrument for peace and justice. Designing meritocratic and ethical leadership framework Nigeria’s leadership deficit is not merely a function of competence but a consequence of moral bankruptcy. A new leadership paradigm is required, one that prioritizes ethics, public accountability, national unity, and developmental vision. Legislative and constitutional mechanisms must institutionalize leadership vetting standards based on service records, integrity audits, and public transparency. Reviving industrialization and diversifying economic production The erosion of Nigeria’s industrial base, once symbolized by thriving steel, textile, and automotive industries has left the economy vulnerable and extractive. A strategic re-industrialization blueprint must be pursued, with emphasis on value-added manufacturing, renewable energy, local innovation, and agro-industrial hubs. This will mitigate over-dependence on oil and foster inclusive, job-intensive growth. Establishing a National Civic Education and Moral Renaissance Programme The document highlights the moral contradiction of a religiously fervent yet ethically compromised society. To recalibrate societal values, Nigeria must institutionalize civic education from primary to tertiary levels, instilling values of integrity, communal responsibility, and patriotism. Faith-based organizations must also be repositioned as agents of ethical activism rather than complicit political patrons. Engaging the Diaspora as strategic development partners With over $20 billion in annual remittances and rich professional capital abroad, the Nigerian diaspora must be structurally integrated into national planning. Policies must incentivize diaspora investment, knowledge transfer, and political participation including legal provisions for diaspora voting. Institutions like NiDCOM should be strengthened to serve as real-time bridges between the diaspora and home-based stakeholders. Institutionalizing transparent electoral and judicial reforms Nigeria’s democratic process remains undermined by voter suppression, electoral malpractice, and judicial compromise. A new Independent Electoral Tribunal System (IETS) should be created, insulated from executive influence, with time-bound rulings. Additionally, INEC must be restructured for neutrality, and judges involved in electoral matters must undergo ethical screening by independent panels. Launching a National Youth Development and Innovation Mission The youth bulge represents Nigeria’s greatest asset and its greatest risk if ignored. A National Youth Innovation Fund (NYIF), governed by youth themselves, should be created to invest in tech startups, agritech, green economy ventures, and civic technology. The NYIF must be backed by legislation and protected from political capture. Restructuring the fiscal federalism and resource control regime The current derivation formula which grants oil-producing states a mere 13% of generated revenue breeds resentment and inequality. A revised fiscal framework should ensure greater autonomy over natural resources for states, while maintaining inter-state solidarity via redistribution mechanisms. This will incentivize local productivity and environmental stewardship. Institutional mainstreaming of civic movements in governance The rise of civic platforms like #EndSARS, BudgIT, and Yiaga Africa reflects a citizen awakening that must not be repressed but institutionalized. Civic organizations should be granted formal observer status in legislative oversight, policy monitoring, and anticorruption agencies. A Citizens-Government Liaison Council (CGLC) should be formed at federal and state levels to integrate civic feedback into governance processes. Conclusion: Where then lies our help? Nigeria today stands at a historic inflection point. We are not suffering from a lack of means but from a lack of will, purpose and moral clarity. This article has not merely dissected the nation’s maladies; it has offered a sweeping diagnosis of a republic battling both visible wounds and invisible rot. To ask “From where comes our help?” is no longer just a theological musing drawn from Psalm 121. In the Nigerian context, it is a sociopolitical lament wrapped in spiritual desperation. But unlike the Psalmist whose gaze is fixed upon divine hills, the Nigerian must now glance inward before looking upward. For if help is to come, it must rise first from within the belly of our national conscience before the heavens respond. Nigeria’s help will not come from foreign donors who send aid with one hand and extract wealth with the other. Nor will it come from career politicians whose promises are as ephemeral as election posters. It will not arrive in the shape of IMF conditionalities, nor in the rusting military equipment of global powers. Our help must come from within, from our capacity to confront our history, disrupt our complacency, and engineer a new national ethos. Leadership, or more precisely, transformative leadership, is the linchpin of national rebirth. We must move beyond the Achebean lament of failure and begin cultivating leaders who embody humility, competence and sacrificial service. A nation does not rise because its leaders shout slogans but because they build systems. Vision without structure is mere fantasy, and structure without justice is oppression with paperwork. The future belongs not to those who shout the loudest on Twitter, but to those who quietly lay bricks of reform in education, justice, infrastructure and human dignity. The youth, often the casualties of state negligence, are paradoxically our greatest hope. They are hungry not just for food but for meaning. They have shown, through civic movements like #EndSARS and innovation hubs from Yaba to Port Harcourt, that they are not waiting for permission to build. The Nigerian diaspora, often unfairly caricatured as disconnected, continues to wire billions home, lead in global industries, and advocate for the nation’s renewal on distant shores. If only we could connect the innovation of our youth with the influence of our diaspora and the conscience of our institutions, we may yet script a new national story