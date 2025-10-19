Nigeria: From Where Comes Our Help? (5)

Introduction

The last installment of this treatise dwelt with a range of sub-themes, starting with security assistance and military support; debt burden and conditionalities for financial assistance; aid mismanagement and lack of transparency; limitations of aid and finally the case for self-reliance; the role of the Nigerian Diaspora and civic awakening. This week, we shall continue with the same sub-theme focusing on Diaspora as a political force; youth mobilization and the Not-tooYoung-to-Run law; as well as the challenges to Diaspora and civic engagement. We shall also consider the moral question of faith, ethics and national redemption. Please read on.

Rise of civic movements and youth engagement (Continues)

The Diaspora as a political force

In recent years, the Nigerian diaspora has begun to push for greater inclusion in national governance. While the Constitution permits every Nigerian citizen to vote and be voted for, the country currently does not allow diaspora voting. Many have argued that excluding over 17 million Nigerians living abroad from electoral participation undermines democratic inclusivity and deprives the nation of valuable perspectives (Abba Amsami Elgujja (2021) Paving the Way for Entrenching the Diaspora’s Voting Rights under the Nigerian Laws: Legal Prospects, Challenges and Potential Solutions, Turkish Journal of Diaspora Studies, 1(2)).

Proposals for constitutional amendments to enable diaspora voting have been introduced at the National Assembly but have so far failed to gain sufficient political traction. Advocates argue that countries such as Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya have successfully implemented Diaspora voting mechanisms, and Nigeria should follow suit. Enabling Nigerians abroad to participate in the democratic process would strengthen political legitimacy and deepen national unity.

Youth mobilization and the Not Too Young to Run Act

A notable legislative success of civic engagement is the Not Too Young To Run Act, passed in 2018 after sustained advocacy by youth-led organizations. The law amended Sections of the 1999 Constitution to reduce the minimum age requirement for elective offices. For example, the age requirement for contesting for the House of Representatives was reduced from 30 to 25, and that for the presidency from 40 to 35 (Library of congress, ‘Nigeria: Constitution Amended to Allow Independent Candidacy, Lower Age Requirement for Holding Elected Offices’ <https://www.loc.gov/item/ global-legal-monitor/2018-06-11/nigeriaconstitution-amended-to-allow-independentcandidacy-lower-age-requirement-for-holdingelected-offices/> Accessed 23rd June, 2025.). This legislative milestone opened political space for younger Nigerians and signaled a recognition of their role in national development. In the 2019 and 2023 elections, a growing number of youth candidates contested and won various offices, though challenges such as funding, political violence, and party structures remain formidable barriers (Election Watch, ‘Political Violence and the 2023 Nigerian Election’ (2023) <https://acleddata. com/2023/02/22/political-violence-and-the2023-nigerian-election/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025).

Challenges to Diaspora and civic engagement

Despite their potential, the contributions of the Diaspora and civic movements face numerous challenges. Many Diaspora professionals are reluctant to invest or return due to concerns over corruption, bureaucratic red tape, insecurity, and lack of infrastructure. Within the country, civic space is shrinking, with increasing clampdowns on protests, press freedom, and digital expression. The use of state instruments to suppress dissent, as witnessed in the aftermath of #EndSARS, raises serious concerns about Nigeria’s commitment to democratic values. Furthermore, a fragmented and often disillusioned political culture hinders sustained activism.

While online engagement is high, translating digital awareness into electoral outcomes remains a work in progress. Bridging the gap between civic enthusiasm and political power requires greater coordination, funding, and institutional reform. Ultimately, the Nigerian diaspora and civic movements represent critical sources of national help, resilience, and transformation. Through remittances, professional expertise, and advocacy, the Diaspora contributes to the country’s socio-economic development. Civic movements within Nigeria, led largely by the youth, are redefining the nation’s democratic aspirations and demanding accountability. Although constrained by systemic obstacles, these forces signify a reawakening of national consciousness and offer a viable path toward internal renewal. For Nigeria to fully harness this potential, it must foster a more inclusive, secure, and enabling environment for all its citizens at home and abroad.

The Moral Question: Faith, ethics, and national redemption

In examining the origins and possible sources of national redemption for Nigeria, it is impossible to ignore the moral and spiritual foundations of society. Nigeria is a deeply religious country. From churches to mosques, spiritual symbols are present in every sphere of public and private life. Religion permeates political discourse, family values, business transactions, and even educational systems.

Yet, despite this widespread religiosity, the nation remains plagued by moral contradictions: corruption is endemic, impunity thrives, and public trust is eroded. These paradoxes suggest that the crisis facing Nigeria is not only political or economic, but also deeply moral.

Religiously devout yet ethically troubled society

The contrast between Nigeria’s spiritual devotion and its moral failures has often been described as a national irony. According to Pew Research Center’s 2022 report, over 98 per cent of Nigerians identify as religious, with Islam and Christianity accounting for the vast majority of the population. Churches and mosques are among the most frequented public institutions, and religious leaders command significant influence over their followers and political leaders alike.

However, this religiosity has not translated into widespread ethical behaviour or civic responsibility. Nigeria continues to rank among the most corrupt countries in the world, positioned 140th out of 180 on the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International. The persistence of electoral fraud, abuse of office, embezzlement of public funds, and social injustice starkly contradicts the values preached by religious institutions. The failure to bridge the gap between faith and ethics has left many disillusioned with religion’s role in society.

Religious institutions and public influence

Religious institutions in Nigeria wield considerable power in shaping public opinion and political culture. Leading clerics often act as moral authorities, mediators in political crises, and social commentators. For instance, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has gained national recognition for his annual Christmas Day messages that critique governance failures and call for ethical leadership. Similarly, Islamic scholars like Sheikh Ahmad Gumi have intervened in national security dialogues, albeit contentiously.

Despite this moral authority, many religious institutions have become complicit in legitimizing power structures that undermine accountability. Prosperity theology, which links divine favour to material wealth, has become prominent in many churches, encouraging the veneration of success over integrity. Clerics often associate with corrupt politicians, offer blessings at political rallies, or remain silent in the face of injustices.

In doing so, they lose their prophetic role and compromise their moral capital. Nonetheless, there are also numerous religious actors who continue to advocate for justice, peace, and reform. Faith-based organizations such as the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), and interfaith groups have led voter education campaigns, promoted peaceful coexistence, and offered humanitarian assistance in times of crisis. These efforts reflect the potential of religion to serve as a force for national healing rather than division.

Leadership’s ethical collapse

One of the central moral issues confronting Nigeria is the consistent failure of leadership to act in the public interest. Leaders are often driven by personal ambition, ethnic loyalty, or patronage networks rather than a sense of duty or justice. This has created a political culture in which power is used not to serve but to dominate, enrich, and silence. Chinua Achebe’s seminal 1983 work, The Trouble with Nigeria, diagnosed the nation’s central ailment as a failure of leadership. He wrote, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There is nothing wrong with the Nigerian character.” Four decades later, Achebe’s observation remains disturbingly accurate. Nigeria’s leadership deficit is not merely about competence or capacity, but about the absence of moral vision the lack of ethical clarity and the courage to act rightly in the public arena.

This failure is not limited to politicians. Business leaders, civil servants, traditional rulers, and community heads often mirror the same patterns of selfishness, corruption, and impunity. The rot is widespread and systemic, reflecting the deep moral crisis that afflicts the nation.

Citizens, Complicity, and the Collective Conscience

A comprehensive understanding of Nigeria’s moral crisis must also consider the role of ordinary citizens. Corruption is not only top-down; it is also embedded in everyday interactions from offering bribes to traffic officers, to manipulating exam results, to evading taxes. Many Nigerians simultaneously lament the state of the country while engaging in the very practices that sustain its dysfunction.

This raises fundamental questions about the collective conscience of the nation. Why has dishonesty become normalized? Why is public property treated with contempt while private wealth is revered? These questions indicate that the challenge Nigeria faces is not just in leadership but in the values that govern individual and communal behaviour. Civic education, moral instruction, and public accountability must therefore be part of any conversation about national transformation. A new national ethos must emerge, one that redefines success not by wealth or connections but by service, integrity, and contribution to the common good.

Spiritual dimension of national redemption

In seeking national redemption, Nigerians often turn to divine intervention. The expression “from where comes our help?” echoes Psalm 121, a declaration of faith that help comes “from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” In the Nigerian context, this is not merely a religious affirmation but a reflection of the enduring hope of a people who believe that, despite hardship, divine justice will prevail. However, the invocation of divine help must not become an excuse for inaction. Faith, in its deepest sense, requires responsibility. The call for help must be accompanied by a willingness to be instruments of change.

The biblical and Quranic traditions both emphasize that nations rise or fall not only based on divine will, but on the conduct of their people. Religious devotion must therefore be harnessed not as a retreat from reality, but as a force for ethical engagement, civic action, and national renewal. From pulpits and prayer grounds must arise not only prayers for prosperity but bold calls for justice, righteousness, and truth.

