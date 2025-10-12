Nigeria: From Where Comes Our Help? (4)

Introduction

The previous installment of this treatise commenced with a brief history of the 1999 Constitution followed by an overview of its structural defects and drawbacks particularly its “over-centralizeation of power otherwise called the Federal Question”; Suggestions for Restructuring and Devolution of Powers; Legal pathways to its amendment; Civic movements and Demand for a new Constitution.

Thereafter, we examined the incidence of foreign/multilateral aid and its limitations-tracing its history, structure, areas of focus and achievements. This week, we continue same theme, focusing this time on security assistance and military support; the debt burden and conditionalities of financial assistance; mismanagement lack of transparency of foreign aid; its limitations and the case for self-reliance; and the role of the Diaspora and Civic awakening. Enjoy

Security assistance and military support

Nigeria has also received military aid and counter-terrorism support from foreign governments. In 2017, the United States approved the sale of 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Nigeria, which were later delivered in 2021 to aid in the fight against insurgents (Valerie Insinna, ‘ US approves A-29 Super Tucano sale to Nigeria’ Defense News <https://www.defensenews.com/ air/2017/08/03/us-approves-a-29-super-tucano-sale-to-nigeria/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025). Intelligence sharing, joint training, and military logistics have also featured in Nigeria’s partnerships with the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

However, the effectiveness of these interventions remains limited. Despite years of international support, Nigeria continues to face persistent insecurity. This has led many analysts to question whether foreign security assistance addresses the root causes of violence, which include poverty, youth marginalization, weak local governance, and impunity. Critics argue that military solutions alone cannot resolve what are fundamentally political and socio-economic crises.

Debt burden and conditionalities of financial assistance

While foreign aid includes grants and humanitarian aid, much of Nigeria’s external support comes in the form of loans. Nigeria’s public debt reached ₦97.3 trillion (about $108 billion) as of December 2023, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO) (Donatus Anichukwueze, ‘New Domestic Borrowing Pushes Nigeria’s Debt To ₦97.34tn In Q4 2023 – DMO’ (2024) Channels News <https:// www.channelstv.com/2024/03/23/newdomestic-borrowing-pushes-nigerias-debtto-₦97-34tn-in-q4-2023-dmo/> Accessed 23rd of June, 2025).

A significant portion of this debt is owed to multilateral institutions and bilateral creditors including China (Eric Olander, ‘Nigeria’s Debt to China Edges Higher’ China global south project <https:// chinaglobalsouth.com/2024/03/26/nigerias-debt-to-china-edges-higher/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025). Debt servicing now consumes a large share of national revenue.

In 2022, Nigeria spent over 70 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing, leaving little room for investment in social infrastructure (Sodiq Omolaoye, ‘Nigeria loses $18b to Illicit financial flows as debt servicing gulps 70% revenue’ The Guardian News (2025) <https:// guardian.ng/news/nigeria-loses-18b-to-illicit-financial-flows-as-debt-servicing-gulps 70-revenue/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025).

The IMF and World Bank have issued repeated warnings about Nigeria’s fiscal vulnerability and called for reforms in taxation, subsidy removal, and governance.

Many financial assistance packages come with conditions that require recipient countries to implement structural adjustment programmes. In the 1980s and 1990s, Nigeria adopted a series of IMF-backed economic reforms under the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which liberalized the economy but also led to mass unemployment, inflation, and social unrest (Danladi Abah, ‘Structural Adjustment Programme in Nigeria and its Implications on SocioEconomic Development, 1980-1995’).

More recently, reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange adjustments have been seen as donor-driven policies that impose hardship on ordinary citizens

Aid mismanagement and lack of transparency

One of the most persistent criticisms of foreign aid in Nigeria is that much of it is mismanaged or siphoned off through corruption. Reports by international agencies and Nigerian civil society organizations have documented the diversion of donor funds, inflated contracts, and lack of accountability in the implementation of aid-funded projects. This weakens the impact of aid and reinforces a cycle of dependency without long-term development. A notable example is the alleged mismanagement of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billions of Naira in relief and donations were either unaccounted for or distributed through opaque channels (Dirisu Yakubu, ‘Reps uncover mismanagement in COVID-19 funds disbursements’ Punch News <https://punchng.com/reps-uncover-mismanagement-in-covid-19-fundsdisbursements/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025). The Nigerian government has also been criticized for failing to publish comprehensive reports on donor aid flows and outcomes.

Limitations and the case for self-reliance

While foreign aid has helped to mitigate immediate challenges, especially in the health and humanitarian sectors, it cannot serve as a substitute for internal leadership, institutional reform, and national planning. Aid can provide temporary relief but does not solve the structural causes of underdevelopment.

Moreover, donor-driven policies can undermine national sovereignty, distort local priorities, and create cycles of dependency. African scholars and policy advocates have long argued that true development must come from within. Countries such as Rwanda and Botswana have demonstrated that with sound governance, local ownership, and institutional capacity, nations can move beyond aid dependency (Muhammad Ali Pate and Philippe Duneton, ‘Africa’s Shift From Aid Dependency’ Think global health <https:// www.thinkglobalhealth.org/article/africasshift-aid-dependency> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025).

Nigeria, with its human capital, resources, and vibrant diaspora, is capable of charting a similar course.

The role of the Nigerian Diaspora and civic awakening

In the face of institutional failure and growing disillusionment with traditional state mechanisms, attention has increasingly turned to non-state actors and alternative sources of hope for national renewal. Among these, the Nigerian diaspora and the resurgence of civic activism represent powerful forces shaping the nation’s trajectory.

The diaspora provides economic strength, global influence, and intellectual capital, while civic movements within the country are redefining the relationship between citizens and the state. Together, they form a potent source of help from within and outside the nation, challenging the notion that national salvation must solely come from political elites or international actors.

Economic contribution of the Diaspora

One of the most significant ways the Nigerian Diaspora supports the nation is through remittances. According to the World Bank’s 2022 report, Nigeria received over $20 billion in Diaspora remittances, making it one of the top recipients of remittances globally and the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa (Kabir Yusuf, ‘Nigerians abroad remitted $20.1bn in 2022 – Report’ Punch Times <https://www.premiumtimesng.com/ news/headlines/627122-nigerians-abroadremitted-20-1bn-in-2022-report.html?tztc=1> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025).

These remittances contribute more to Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflow than oil exports in some years, playing a crucial role in sustaining families, small businesses, and local economies. Diaspora remittances are particularly important given the country’s currency volatility and the dwindling value of the Naira.

They provide an alternative economic buffer for many households and contribute to social investments in education, healthcare, and housing. Moreover, many diaspora Nigerians are now engaging in direct investment, venture capital, and startup incubation across sectors such as fintech, agribusiness, and healthcare.

Knowledge transfer and professional excellence

Beyond financial remittances, the Nigerian diaspora is distinguished by its wealth of expertise and global exposure. Nigerians abroad are excelling in medicine, academia, technology, business, and public service. Nigerian doctors form one of the largest cohorts of foreign-trained physicians in the United Kingdom and the United States (Adebusola Adebayo, ‘“What Are You Really Doing in This Country?”: Emigration Intentions of Nigerian Doctors and Their Policy Implications for Human Resource for Health Management’ (2021) Journal of International Migration and Integration / Revue de l integration et de la migration internationale 23(1)). In academia, Nigerian scholars hold professorial and administrative positions in top global universities. Tech entrepreneurs of Nigerian origin are leading innovation hubs in Silicon Valley and London.

This growing body of intellectual and professional capital represents a vital asset for Nigeria. Many diaspora professionals contribute to national development through advisory roles, mentorship programmes, and consultancy for domestic institutions. Platforms such as the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), established by the Federal Government in 2019, aim to formalize and increase diaspora engagement in national development. However, bureaucracy and insecurity often limit the scope and impact of these engagements.

The rise of civic movements and youth engagement

Within Nigeria, the last two decades have witnessed the emergence of vibrant civic movements that seek to hold the government accountable and promote democratic values. The most prominent of these in recent years was the #EndSARS movement, a youth-led protest against police brutality that erupted nationwide in October 2020. Although it began as a call to abolish the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the movement quickly evolved into a broader critique of state failure, corruption, and institutional impunity.

#EndSARS demonstrated the power of organized, decentralized, and tech-savvy civic action. Young Nigerians used social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp to mobilize support, coordinate logistics, and amplify their message globally. The Feminist Coalition, a group of young Nigerian women, provided financial and legal support to protesters while ensuring transparency and accountability in donations.

The movement drew international attention, prompting statements of concern from global celebrities, diplomats, and human rights organizations. Other civic initiatives such as Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, BudgIT, and Yiaga Africa have also contributed significantly to civic education, electoral monitoring, and public accountability (Civil society efforts <https:// budgit.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/ Joinbodi-report-digital-2024.pdf> Accessed on the 23rd June, 2025). These organizations have utilized data analytics, open governance platforms, and legal advocacy to engage citizens, particularly the youth, in democratic processes. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Corruption is worse than prostitution. The latter might endanger the morals of an individual, the former invariably endangers the morals of the entire country. – Karl Kraus

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.