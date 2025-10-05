Nigeria – From Where Comes Our Help? (3)

Introduction

The last installment of this intervention commenced with a summary of our problems, focusing on political instability, governance deficits, insecurity, economic hardship/poverty, brain-drain and youth disillusionment, institutional weakness/corruption, ethno-religious division, the search for internal renewal and crisis of a dysfunctional Constitution.

This week’s feature continues with same theme by tracing the origin of the 1999 Constitution, the on-going debate around its legitimacy, the over-centralization of power, the federal question and the agitation for re-structuring/devolution of powers. It will be followed by a discussion of the legal pathways to amending the Constitution, the demand for a new Constitution (spear-headed by civil society), the impact of foreign/multi-lateral aid, its challenges as well as the case for self-reliance and its limitations. Enjoy.

Origin and legitimacy of the 1999 Constitution

The 1999 Constitution was promulgated by the military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar following years of military rule. It was based on the recommendations of a hand-picked constitutional drafting committee and did not emerge from a truly participatory or democratic process. Despite its preamble which begins with the phrase “We the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”, there was no referendum or mass consultation to legitimize the document.

Legal scholars such as Femi Falana (SAN) and Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) have repeatedly argued that the 1999 Constitution is a military decree masquerading as a democratic charter. They point to the fact that it was enacted through Decree No. 24 of 1999, without the input or consent of the Nigerian people. As a result, the Constitution is often criticized as being imposed, unrepresentative, and unsuitable for a diverse and complex federation such as Nigeria.

Structural dentralization and the federal Question

One of the most pressing constitutional issues in Nigeria is the over-centralization of power at the federal level. Despite Nigeria being nominally a federation, the 1999 Constitution grants disproportionate authority to the central government. This is evident in the composition of the Exclusive Legislative List, which includes critical sectors such as policing, mineral resources, electricity, railways, ports, and taxation (Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. Schedule 2, paragraph 1.). States have limited control over these areas, and their dependence on federal allocations undermines true fiscal federalism (Tarila Ayibaebi Ekeuwei& Idongesit Michael Akpan, ‘Fiscal Federalism and Resource Control in Nigeria: Problems and Prospects’ AKSU Journal of Administration and Corporate Governance 2 (1).).

For instance, the Nigerian Police Force, as provided for in Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended), is centrally controlled, limiting the capacity of states to manage security within their jurisdictions. Calls for the establishment of state police have grown louder in response to rising insecurity. Several state governors and civil society organizations have consistently called for a decentralized policing system that would empower local authorities to respond swiftly and effectively to community-specific security threats. In direct response to these calls, HB 617, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Establishment of State Police and for Related Matters”( Bond Udeagha, ‘The Urgency of HB 617: A Case for State Policing in Nigeria’ National Assembly library trust fund <https://naltf.gov.ng/the-urgency-of-hb-617-a-case-for-state-policing-in-nigeria/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025.), seeks to amend the constitution by transferring “Police” from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List, thereby granting states the constitutional authority to establish their own police forces.

Key provisions of the bill include the creation of autonomous State Police Service Commissions, federal grants to support state policing, a coordination framework to ensure accountability and operational standards, and safeguards limiting federal intervention to strictly defined emergencies. This legislative shift aims to decentralize law enforcement, improve accountability, and enhance the responsiveness of security forces to local crises. Since its introduction by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu CFR and co-sponsors, and during its second reading led by Rep. Tolani Shagaya, HB 617 has been positioned not merely as a legal reform but as a crucial intervention to bolster Nigeria’s fragile security architecture.

This perspective was echoed during a recent Legislative Dialogue themed “Nigeria’s Peace and Security: The Constitutional Imperatives,” which emphasized the urgency of community-based policing and federal-state coordination. The critical need for this reform was tragically underscored by the June 14, 2025 massacre in the Yelweta community of Benue State, where over 200 people lost their lives due to the federal police’s inability to deploy rapidly or leverage local intelligence. By empowering local governments to build community-trusted security structures, deploy personnel trained in local intelligence gathering, and respond to threats without waiting for federal directives, HB 617 presents a timely and pragmatic solution. Far from being a political formality, it represents an essential national security intervention, one that could restore public confidence, save lives, and align Nigeria’s policing system with federalist best practices from around the world.

Additionally, resource control has been a contentious issue, particularly in the Niger Delta region. The derivation principle, which governs how revenues from natural resources are shared, has been criticized as unfair. States that produce oil and gas receive only thirteen percent of revenues, while the federal government retains the majority share. This imbalance has fuelled militancy and agitation for greater control over resources.

Restructuring and devolution of powers

The concept of restructuring has emerged as a central theme in the discourse on constitutional reform. Restructuring refers to a comprehensive reconfiguration of Nigeria’s political, economic, and administrative systems to promote fairness, inclusivity, and efficiency. Proponents argue that the current arrangement fosters dependency, weakens local governance, and breeds ethnic tension.

Several national figures and organizations have championed restructuring, including Afenifere (a Yoruba socio-political group), Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Middle Belt Forum, and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). These groups have called for a return to the principles of the 1963 Republican Constitution, which granted significant autonomy to regions and encouraged competition and development.

In 2014, President Goodluck Jonathan convened a National Conference composed of over 490 delegates representing various sectors of Nigerian society. The conference produced more than 600 recommendations covering governance, resource control, security, electoral reform, and judicial independence. However, the report was shelved by the succeeding administration and has yet to be implemented.

Legal pathways to constitutional amendment

The process of amending the Nigerian Constitution is complex and deliberately stringent. Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended) outlines the amendment procedure, which requires approval by two-thirds of both chambers of the National Assembly and ratification by at least two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly (Section 9 (1) – (4) of the 1999 constitution: (1) The National Assembly may, subject to the provision of this section, alter any of the provisions of this Constitution.). This high threshold makes it difficult to enact significant reforms, especially those that threaten the political interests of entrenched elites.

Despite numerous attempts, most constitutional amendment efforts have achieved only limited success. Amendments such as the Not Too Young To Run Act in 2018, which reduced the age requirements for elective offices, were significant symbolic victories but did not alter the fundamental power dynamics within the federation.

The National Assembly has repeatedly rejected bills proposing state police, fiscal autonomy for local governments, and judicial independence. These rejections reflect the reluctance of the political class to cede control or embrace transformative change.

Civic movements and demand for a new constitution

In response to institutional inertia, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and youth movements have intensified calls for a new people-driven constitution. Groups such as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), and Yiaga Africa have played key roles in civic education, public advocacy, and legislative engagement.

These groups argue that meaningful national renewal must be rooted in a constitutional document that reflects the collective will of the Nigerian people. They emphasize participatory processes, inclusivity, gender equality, and regional balance as essential components of any new legal framework.

Moreover, the experiences of countries like South Africa, Kenya, and Chile demonstrate that constitution-making can be a unifying national exercise, capable of healing divisions and setting a clear vision for the future. In South Africa, for example, the post-apartheid constitution was the product of widespread consultation and negotiation, culminating in one of the most progressive legal instruments in the world.

Foreign aid, multilateral help, and the limitations of external solutions

The international community has played an active role in Nigeria’s development and crisis management for decades. From financial assistance and security support to technical aid and humanitarian interventions, foreign aid and multilateral institutions have invested heavily in Nigeria’s progress. However, despite billions of dollars in development funding and international support, Nigeria continues to face deeply entrenched challenges in governance, security, and economic growth.

History, structure of foreign aid to Nigeria

Nigeria began receiving significant foreign aid shortly after independence in 1960. Aid flows increased following the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), with Western countries, multilateral organizations, and philanthropic foundations supporting post-war reconstruction and development. In more recent decades, foreign assistance has expanded to cover a range of areas including health, education, economic reforms, climate change, agriculture, and humanitarian relief, particularly in conflict zones.

Today, key foreign partners include the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the European Union, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and bilateral donors such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and China. Aid is disbursed in various forms including grants, concessional loans, technical assistance, and humanitarian relief.

Focus areas, achievements of foreign aid

Foreign aid to Nigeria has recorded some achievements, particularly in the health and education sectors. For example, USAID has supported malaria prevention, HIV/AIDS treatment, and maternal health through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) (U.S mission to Nigeria, ‘PEPFAR’ <https://ng.usembassy.gov/pepfar/> Accessed on the 23rd of June, 2025.). The Global Fund and GAVI have significantly improved Nigeria’s immunization coverage and reduced the prevalence of infectious diseases.

Similarly, the World Bank’s various Country Partnership Frameworks have targeted structural reforms, social investment, and youth empowerment. The National Social Safety Nets Project (NASSP), funded by the World Bank, provides conditional cash transfers to poor households across Nigeria.

Humanitarian assistance from the UN and other global partners has also played a critical role in the conflict-ridden northeast. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), over eight million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states require urgent humanitarian aid as of 2023. Aid agencies have delivered food, healthcare, shelter, and psychosocial support to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency. (To be continued).

Thought for the week

Corruption is the enemy of development, and of good governance. It must be got rid of. Both the government and the people at large must come together to achieve this national objective – Pratibha Patil

