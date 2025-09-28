Nigeria: From Where Comes Our Help? (2)

Introduction

The inaugural installment of this treatise traced its historical curve of our leadership challenged; its socio-economic dimensions; identity crisis; insecurity; Youth and Diaspora as well as our seeds of hope. This week’s installment starts with a diagnosis of the scope of challenges including Political instability, Governance deficits; Insecurity, Economic hardship/poverty; Brain drain/Youth Disillusionment; Institutional weakness/official corruption; Ethno-religious conflicts and Re-imaging the Constitution. Enjoy.

The state of the Nigerian union – problems defined

The Nigerian state, more than six decades after independence, continues to grapple with deep-seated challenges that threaten its stability, unity, and development. These challenges are not merely administrative or policy-based but structural, existential, and systemic in nature. They stem from a long history of colonial legacy, military authoritarianism, flawed constitutional arrangements, and a political culture rooted in patronage rather than public service. To understand the urgency behind the question “from where comes our help?”, it is essential to first define the critical problems confronting Nigeria today.

Political instability, governance deficits

Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria has operated under a democratic framework. However, its democracy remains fragile, characterised by weak institutions, electoral fraud, lack of accountability, and systemic corruption. While general elections are held every four years, they are frequently marred by irregularities including voter intimidation, ballot snatching, vote-buying, and violence. The 2023 general elections, for instance, witnessed numerous allegations of manipulation and disenfranchisement, with international and domestic observers raising concerns about the integrity of the process.

Public trust in democratic institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and the legislature has eroded significantly (OLAJIDE Olufunsho Ayobolu et al, ‘DEMOCRATIC RULE, GOOD GOVERNANCE AND DIVIDENDS OF DEMOCRACY: AN IMPACT ASSESSMENT OF CIVILIAN ADMINISTRATIONS IN NIGERIA SINCE 1999’ African journal of social science (2025) 8 (1).). Many citizens perceive these institutions as politicized or ineffective (ibid). The Nigerian judiciary, which should serve as the last hope of the common man, has often been accused of partisanship and selective justice. Highprofile cases involving political actors are frequently delayed or dismissed, further weakening the credibility of the rule of law.

Insecurity and the failure of the state’s core function

Security is a fundamental responsibility of any government. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended), in Section 14(2)(b), clearly provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Yet, Nigeria continues to experience an alarming deterioration in internal security. The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in the northeast in July of 2009, has led to the deaths of over 35,000 people and displaced more than 2 million, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Global centre for the responsibility to project, ‘Nigeria’ (2025) <https://www.globalr2p.org/countries/nigeria/> Accessed on the 20th June, 2025.).

Beyond Boko Haram, newer threats have emerged. Banditry in the northwest has become endemic, with armed groups operating semi-autonomously, kidnapping for ransom, and attacking rural communities. In the middle belt and southern regions, farmer-herder conflicts have escalated, fuelled by environmental degradation, ethno-religious tensions, and weak land-use policies. Kidnappings, especially along major highways, have also increased, affecting both the elite and ordinary citizens. These developments point to the existence of ungoverned space and a failing security architecture incapable of protecting lives and property.

Economic hardship, poverty

Despite being Africa’s largest economy by GDP, Nigeria remains one of the poorest nations in terms of human development (Oxfam, ‘Nigeria: extreme inequality in numbers’ <https://www.oxfam.org/en/nigeria-extreme-inequality-numbers> Accessed 21st of June, 2025.). According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS, 2022), over 133 million Nigerians are classified as multi-dimensionally poor. This includes deficiencies in health, education, access to clean water, housing, and employment. The unemployment rate, particularly among youth aged 15 to 34, is dangerously high, exacerbating social unrest and encouraging illegal migration (Mary T. Olaitan et al, ‘Factors that encourage increase in international migration among younger persons in Enugu State, Nigeria’ (2025) Journal of Social Work in Developing Societies 7(1).).

Inflation and currency devaluation have eroded purchasing power. The naira continues to depreciate against major global currencies, making imports expensive and weakening the overall economic outlook. Despite government policies such as the Social Investment Program (SIP) and interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), poverty remains widespread. The Nigerian economy suffers from over-dependence on crude oil, which contributes over 80 percent of export earnings but employs less than 10 percent of the labour force.

Brain drain and the crisis of youth disillusionment

One of the most telling signs of national distress is the increasing number of Nigerians seeking to emigrate. The so-called “Japa” syndrome. A Yoruba slang meaning “to run away” has become a national metaphor for escape from hardship. Between 2020 and 2023, tens of thousands of Nigerian professionals, including doctors, nurses, academics, and IT specialists, have left the country for better opportunities abroad. According to data from the United Kingdom’s Home Office, Nigeria ranks among the top sources of skilled migrants to the UK, Canada, and the United States (Gift habib, ‘52,000 Nigerians relocated to the UK in 2024 – Report’ Punch News <https://punchng.com/52000-nigerians-relocated-to-the-uk-in-2024-report/> Accessed 21st June, 2025.).

This mass exodus refl ects a lack of confidence in the Nigerian system. Many of those who leave are not only fleeing poverty but also seeking freedom from insecurity, institutional inefficiency, and a corrupt environment where merit is often subordinated to connections. The loss of these skilled individuals undermines national development and represents a silent but significant national crisis.

Institutional weakness and corruption

Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight has produced few tangible results, despite several high-profile investigations and arrests. Institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have had some successes, but their efforts are often hindered by political interference, judicial bottlenecks, and weak enforcement mechanisms. Transparency International ranked Nigeria 140th out of 180 countries in its 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, reflecting the public’s disillusionment with government efforts.

Heart-rending budget padding

N390B for 1,477 streetlights, N114m for 538 boreholes, other insertions in FG budget

BUDGIT, a Civil-Tech Organisation that works in the USA, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra-Leone on financial reports flagged off mind-bugling allocations as examples of financial mismanagement in this government, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the 2025 federal budget and its alignment with the needs of the citizens.

Overall budget insertions

According to BUDGIT, the National Assembly inserted 11,122 projects worth N6.93 trillion into the 2025 Federal Government (FG) budget. This figure represents 12.5% of the total budget of N54.99 trillion approved for the year 2025. These findings were made by BUDGIT, a Civil Society Organization (CSO).

Specific project insertions and costs (By category):

Street Lights:

Accounted for the largest share of insertions.

Total allocation: N393.29 billion

Estimated cost per Street Light: N266 million

Boreholes:

• Number of projects: 538 boreholes

• Total cost: N114.53 billion

• Average cost per Borehole: N212.88 million

ICT Projects:

Number of projects: 1,122 ICT projects

Total allocation: N505.79 billion

Average cost per project: N449.9 million

Community Town Halls:

Amount earmarked: N17.23 billion

Number of estimated projects: 53 Community Town Halls

Estimated cost per Town Hall: N325.09 million

Health Projects:

Amount earmarked: N420.09 billion

Number of projects: 319 Health Projects

Approximately N1.04 billion per project

Security:

Number of Vehicles:

24 Security Vehicles procurement: N117 billion

Average cost per Vehicle: N487.5 million

SENATE’S SHOCKING REVELATION

The Nigerian Senate spines and chilling uncovered of financial irregularities in NNPCL audited accounts from 2017 to 2023. The Senate uncovered ₦210 trillion in financial irregularities, ₦103 trillion in so-called “accrued expenses”, and another ₦107 trillion in unaccounted “receivables.” No documentation. No accountability.

No consequences, Peter Obi lamented in a post on X last week.

He said: “This is not just another scandal; it is a clear and damning confirmation of a nation held hostage by monumental corruption.

Describing Nigeria as a “crime scene”, Obi gave startling analysis as follows:

“Our national budget within the said period of 2017 to 2023 is as follows:

• 2017 N7.440 trillion.

• 2018 N9.120 trillion

• 2019 N8.916 trillion

• 2020 N10.590 was initially approved and in June revised to ₦9.974 trillion due to COVID.

• 2021 N13.588 trillion.

• 2022 N17.130 trillion

• 2023 N21.830 trillion

Total: N88.010 trillion”.

He added: “Our total national budget within the said period was not up to 50 per cent of the said financial discrepancies and irregularities.”

No doubt, the above revelation amounts to institutionalization of criminality and betrayal against the Nigerian people. I dare say no same nation can ever develop along this line. The effigy of such bare-faced stealing and ground larceny must be hurriedly dismissed.

“No responsible nation can continue to function like this without confronting this truth. This criminality masquerading as governance must be stopped and dismantled for a better Nigeria,” he said adding that “A new Nigeria is possible.”

Corruption undermines service delivery, weakens institutions, and contributes to citizen apathy. Funds meant for education, health, infrastructure, and social welfare are frequently misappropriated. Reports of embezzlement at state and local government levels are common, and procurement fraud remains a major problem.

Ethno-religious division and the fragile union

Nigeria’s diversity is one of its strengths, but poor management of ethnic and religious plurality has resulted in deep divisions. Ethno-regional grievances continue to shape national politics. Many groups feel marginalized in the distribution of resources, political representation, and access to federal appointments. These perceptions fuel agitations such as those of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast and various regional calls for restructuring or even secession.

Religious conflict, particularly between Muslims and Christians in parts of the North-Central region, has also contributed to instability. While Nigeria is constitutionally secular, political leaders often manipulate religion for electoral advantage, further polarizing the populace.

Constitutional crisis and the search for internal renewal

Nigeria’s persistent governance challenges cannot be fully understood without examining the constitutional framework that underpins the political and administrative operations of the state. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which currently governs the country, has long been the subject of intense debate. Critics argue that it is fundamentally flawed, both in origin and substance, and that it perpetuates a system of governance that undermines national unity, accountability, and development. As Nigeria grapples with escalating crises, many believe that genuine national help must begin with a deep, internal transformation of its constitutional and federal structures. (To be continued).

