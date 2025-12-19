Nigeria-France Tax MoU Poses Latent Data, GDPR Risks – Security Expert

An Information Security and European Engineer, Dr Kingsley Chibuzor Aguoru, has warned that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the French tax authority, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP), carries latent risks to Nigeria’s data security and digital sovereignty, despite official assurances that no Nigerian taxpayers’ data will be accessed or compromised.

Aguoru said that from an information security perspective, tax and revenue systems represent one of the most sensitive forms of national digital infrastructure, containing extensive personally identifiable information, financial records, behavioural data and strategic economic intelligence.

He explained that in such systems, data compromise does not begin only when databases are copied or accessed directly, but often at the point of system visibility, architectural influence and process alignment.

According to him, while it is technically possible for an international cooperation agreement to avoid direct data exposure, meaningful technical assistance in digital tax reform inevitably involves reviewing system architectures, data flows, analytics models and compliance mechanisms.

He noted that even without login credentials or database access, risks can arise through architecture reviews, data-flow mapping, fraud detection model analysis, standards alignment and long-term technological dependencies. “In information security, the assertion of ‘no direct access’ does not automatically translate to ‘no risk’.

Modern cyber and data risks often arise from metadata, system logic and analytics models rather than raw data extraction,” Aguoru said. He further warned that the MoU could expose Nigeria to complex regulatory implications under global data protection regimes such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).