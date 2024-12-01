Nigeria, France Sign MoU To Boost Sustainable Mining

Share

Nigeria and France have reached a landmark agreement to collaborate on projects aimed at promoting and diversifying the critical minerals value chain within their solid minerals sectors.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister of Mineral, Dele Alake on Sunday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and France’s Inter-Ministerial Delegate for Critical Ores and Metals, Benjamin Gallezot, sets the stage for a robust partnership that prioritizes sustainability and innovation.

The MoU, according to him, emphasizes fostering collaboration through research, training, and student exchange programs between institutions in both countries, ensuring knowledge and skills transfer.

It also outlined plans for sustainable mining practices designed to reduce carbon emissions, address climate change, and minimize water consumption.

The minister noted that the agreement includes the establishment of co-financed joint extraction and processing projects to diversify and secure the supply of critical minerals, while also supporting decarbonized energy initiatives.

Both countries have committed to implementing international best practices to enhance the conditions of local communities affected by mining operations and uphold transparency in the sector.

This partnership is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its mining industry, promote sustainable development, and build capacity through international cooperation.

