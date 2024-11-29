Nigeria, France Sign Infrastructure Agreements As Zenith Bank Launches Paris Branch

Share

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron on Friday signed two strategic agreements aimed at bolstering critical infrastructure development, agriculture, and food security in Nigeria amid the ongoing state visit to Franch.

New Telegraph reports that the signing took place at the Palais des Élysée, Paris, during an economic forum attended by top business leaders and government officials from both countries.

The agreements which form part of a broader collaboration encompass investment in critical sectors, including healthcare, transportation, renewable energy, and human capital development.

The partnership involves over €300 million in financial and technical assistance spread across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and French Finance Minister Antoine Armand signed the Letters of Intent on behalf of their respective governments.

Zenith Bank also marked a milestone during the visit by officially inaugurating its Paris branch, expanding its global footprint.

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group is set to follow suit, with its Chairman, Tony Elumelu, signing a separate agreement with Antoine Armand, signalling the bank’s entry into the French financial market.

The agreements also formalized cooperation between the Nigerian government and the French Development Agency (AFD).

The AFD committed to supporting Nigeria’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” through funding sustainable projects in urban infrastructure, transportation, housing, and education, particularly in STEM fields.

Additionally, AFD pledged to back MSMEs in high-impact sectors while advancing energy transition and agricultural development by improving agro-logistic hubs.

This collaboration emphasizes the shared commitment of Nigeria and France to strengthen bilateral trade, remove fiscal barriers, and support sustainable development projects that enhance socio-economic growth.

