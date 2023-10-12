To combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), the Nigerian Navy is working with its French counterpart and other key allies to strengthen the security of GoG.

New Telegraph gathered that the new move involved the five Nigerian Navy ships NNS KADA, NNS ABA, NNS UDU, NNS KANO, and the Deep Blue Lagos were flagged off by Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.

He revealed that the French Navy had started the exercises in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other strategic partners.

According to Ogalla, the exercises, which entail both domestic and international cooperation, are intended to lessen the effects of the numerous marine threats that countries under the GoG encounter.

He declared, “The national well-being of Nigeria is seriously threatened by a number of security breaches in the Gulf of Guinea.

The majority of maritime crimes attack Nigeria’s economic vitality through the theft of crude oil, unlawful oil bunkering, and other heinous deeds.

Due to their overlapping dates, these exercises, which involve the deployment of naval assets in various situations both ashore and at sea, have been combined.

The Nigerian Navy has continued to place a high premium on maintaining joint drills to guarantee security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Undeniably, `Exercises Crocodile Lift’ and `Ex-Grand African Nemo’ which have both become annual events are some of the well-thought-out international exercises involving the Nigerian Navy.

“These exercises have enhanced effective collaboration against maritime insecurity, crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, piracy, sea robbery, hostage taking as well as illegal unreported and unregulated fishing”.

The Chief of Naval Staff promised that the drills would give his goal of creating a highly motivated professional navy that can influence security outcomes in Nigeria’s maritime domain much more momentum.

Additionally, he said that the drills will demonstrate the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to upholding the Yaoundé Protocol’s goal of defending the GoG.

In 2013, the Economic Community of Central African States, ECOWAS, and twenty-five other countries in West and Central Africa signed the Yaoundé Protocol.