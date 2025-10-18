Nigeria, France Forge Alliance To Develop Africa’s Creative, Digital Economy

Nigeria and France have announced a strengthened partnership aimed at bolstering the African creative industry and digital economy.

The announcement was made by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean-Noël Barrot, during the second edition of the Forum CréationAfrica in Lagos on Friday.

Minister Barrot highlighted the forum as the largest dedicated to creative and cultural industries on the African continent.

“The first edition took place in France last year, and when President Macron met President Tinubu, who was visiting France last year, he promised that the second edition would take place in Lagos. And this is it,” Barrot stated.

He reported a “very large participation of creative talents coming from all over Africa,” with 1,000 participants from 42 countries, including 80 creators from Nigeria.

The Minister expressed his pride in France’s role in supporting the event, noting the synergy between the two nations.

“France is at the forefront of creative and cultural industries in Europe, while Nigeria is at the forefront of these industries in Africa. And so there is a lot we can achieve together by bringing the talents, bringing the energies, bringing the creators, entrepreneurs, together in the same place,” Barrot said.

He detailed the expanding diplomatic relationship, citing a series of high-level visits and collaborations.

“The relationship between Nigeria and France has probably never been as intense,” Barrot noted, referencing President Macron’s 2018 visit to Nigeria and President Tinubu’s visit to France last year.

He outlined several concrete examples of cooperation, including France’s support for the Omi Eko project, a 410-million-euro initiative with the European Union to deliver decarbonised water transportation in Lagos.

Further examples included the inauguration of a renovated French school in Lagos and France’s support for the largest-ever exhibition on Fela Kuti, which recently opened in Lagos after being showcased in Paris.

“So it’s, you know, from culture to economy to infrastructure, the cooperation is accelerating and delivering tangible results,” Barrot stated.

On the topic of technology and the digital economy, the Minister emphasised a shared vision.

He said: “We have a common vision of development, of the importance of multilateralism, the importance of international law for all topics that spread over borders.”

Barrot added that the goal is to “innovate and create our own tools to build our strategic autonomy,” alongside finding the right regulation that prevents misuse of technology without inhibiting innovation.

Looking ahead, Barrot confirmed close collaboration with Kenya in preparation for the Africa Forward Summit scheduled for May 2026 in Nairobi.

He described the summit as “an important moment to show how deep the cooperation is and how far we can go together,” with a focus on finding tangible solutions for energy, climate change, agriculture, infrastructure, and digital development across Africa.