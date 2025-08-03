Nigeria First: Stakeholders Push For Urgent Local Content Investment In Automotive Industry

A strong and unified call for strategic investment in local content development dominated discussions at the second edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), held in Lagos under the theme: “Nigeria First: Local Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy.”

The summit, recently organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), attracted top stakeholders across government, regulatory agencies, manufacturing, finance, and development sectors. The event aimed to forge a sustainable roadmap for Nigeria’s automotive industry through homegrown capacity and innovation.

Setting the tone with a compelling address, NAJA Chairman, Mr. Theodore Opara, declared that Nigeria’s path to industrialisation must be led by a robust automotive sector driven by local content.

“If Nigeria must industrialize, the auto sector must lead. If the auto sector must thrive, local content must be the engine,” he asserted.

Opara criticised the nation’s continued dependence on imported vehicles and components—including tyres, batteries, and brake pads—despite Nigeria’s vast natural resources and labour potential. He identified policy inconsistency, weak coordination, and poor stakeholder commitment as key obstacles holding back local manufacturing.

He urged stakeholders to embrace the mantra: “Buy Nigeria. Drive Nigeria. Trust Nigeria.” According to him, only a collective commitment by regulators, OEMs, financiers, and consumers can change the narrative.

Director General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin reinforced the urgency of localisation, describing local content as a strategic imperative.

“It’s the engine that will drive economic transformation,” he said.

Osanipin cited ongoing NADDC initiatives such as production incentives, skills development, and research and development support, aimed at laying a solid foundation for a resilient local automotive ecosystem.

He acknowledged challenges in areas like finance, electricity, and raw material processing but urged stakeholders to rally behind the “Nigeria First” campaign for long-term industrial progress.

Representing the Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) stressed the intrinsic link between automotive design, road safety, and local manufacturing standards.

“As we localise production, we must not compromise on safety and environmental standards,” she cautioned.

She pledged the FRSC’s continued collaboration with industry players in shaping transport policies that uphold innovation, ethics, and public safety.

Earlier in his presentation, Prof. Oscar Odiboh of the Mass Communication Faculty and Media Studies, Delta State University, called for concerted efforts in order for Nigeria to fully harness this local content drive in Nigeria’s auto economy.

He called on President Tinubu to establish a National Automotive Economy Agency to drive expanded investment and growth in the sector.

The proposed agency, he said, should be led by a Director-General, and will focus on unlocking the full economic potential of the automotive sector, attracting investors, and delivering long-term value across the value chain.

Prof. Odiboh suggested that the agency be launched with a $5 billion seed grant and designed with a 25-year profit gestation period to ensure sustainability and investor confidence.

In her keynote, Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), called for the immediate legalisation of Nigeria’s auto policy to ensure regulatory certainty, attract foreign direct investment, and protect against the dumping of used vehicles.

Backhaus-Jerling noted that AAAM is actively collaborating with African governments under the AfCFTA to unlock regional value chains and promote long-term investment in automotive production.

As the summit closed, optimism was tempered with realism. Stakeholders emphasised the need for measurable milestones, accountability, and policy continuity.

NAJA Chairman Opara proposed that the summit resolutions be documented and forwarded to the Presidency, National Assembly, and key MDAs for immediate policy attention.