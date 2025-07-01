‘Nigeria First Policy, Bold Commitment To Build Sustainable Economy’

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Engineer Felix Ogbe, has said that the Nigeria First Policy is a bold commitment to build national pride, industrial competence, and sustainable economic growth by putting Nigerian-made products and services first.

He stated that to ensure the policy translates from paper to tangible progress, there were necessary steps that should be taken at the Board.

He opined that there should be the development of a Nigeria First Procurement policy for the Board and that the Board will also incorporate the Nigeria First policy into its internal processes and systems.

He spoke while delivering his address yesterday in Abuja at the 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025 Nigerian Content Seminar with the theme: “Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content Implementation.’’

Ogbe said the Nigeria First policy would then be incorporated as additional consideration for reviewing and approving Nigeria Content Plans (NCPs), Nigeria Content Compliance Certifications (NCCCs), Certificates of Authorization and others. He stated that the Board would also commission a Baseline Study to ascertain and verify the available capacity of Nigerian service providers.

He said: “Similarly, we will also commission a Baseline Study of the consumables and other goods that are used in the oil and gas industry. The study will also identify Nigerian companies that produce these goods and establish their capacities.

“This year’s theme for the Nigerian Content Seminar is: “Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content” and it is indeed timely and relevant to the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector.

Especially, as we strive to attract more investments into the Nigerian oil and gas industry towards achieving energy sufficiency and security.”