Nigeria First Policy: Atiku Challenges Tinubu To Lead By Example

Share

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to embody the newly announced “Nigeria First” policy by personally adopting practices that support local industries and public institutions.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku urged President Tinubu to set a national example by using Nigerian-made vehicles such as Innoson or Nord as his official cars.

According to him, “That single act will do more to promote local industry than a thousand policy memos.”

Atiku accused the president of double standards, stating that true patriotism must begin at the top.

He further urged Tinubu to cancel his vacation plans to Europe and instead explore tourist destinations within Nigeria, such as Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls.

“If he is serious about patriotism, his next vacation should be at Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Game Reserve, or Erin Ijesha Waterfalls. Nigeria is beautiful—unless, of course, the President thinks otherwise,” Atiku said.

On the issue of healthcare, the former vice president also challenged President Tinubu to end what he described as “medical tourism” by conducting all future medical check-ups within Nigerian hospitals.

He specifically mentioned the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, National Hospital Abuja, and the state-of-the-art medical facility in Akwa Ibom as examples of institutions where the president should seek care.

“If these hospitals are good enough for ordinary Nigerians, they should be good enough for their commander-in-chief. Anything less is sheer hypocrisy,” he added.

Atiku criticized what he described as a government addicted to foreign luxuries while urging suffering citizens to make sacrifices. He said such behavior undermines public trust and is emblematic of insincerity in governance.

“True leadership isn’t about photo-ops or soundbites—it’s about setting the tone by example. Nigeria deserves real commitment, not this never-ending charade,” he concluded.

The remarks add to the growing national discourse around the federal government’s “Nigeria First” policy, as citizens and political observers increasingly call for more accountability and leadership by example from the country’s highest office.

Share