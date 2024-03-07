Nigeria Farmers: We Pay Ransom To Bandits at Gunpoint to Access Our Farms

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has confirmed SB Morgan Intelligence report that each farmer pays terrorists as much as N100, 000 to access their farmland during the planting or harvest season in the North. The Africa-focused research group had claimed that any farmer who failed to comply could be killed, abducted or made to forfeit their produce.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the AFAN National President, Kabiru Ibrahim, said they received complaints from farmers, mostly from the North East and North West, about ransom payments to gangsters before being allowed access to their farms. According to him, the association wrote to the government about the complaints of ransom payments by farmers to terrorists. He warned of looming hunger if the government fails to adequately address the security challenges facing the country.

The AFAN chief said: “I have heard complaints of this nature from farmers in my council. It is absolutely true that some farmers are made to pay bandits before being allowed access to their farms. “I do not have a firm idea of the sums involved but I can attest to the incident from usually reliable information. “I have also received information that able-bodied men from a village in my council were abducted and forced to do farm work for their abductors.

“The situation is scary and could cause untold stress in the food system. Insecurity should be stemmed by the joint effort of law enforcement agencies and vigilante groups evolved from our communities.” SB Morgan Intelligence had reported that bandits in some communities in Kaduna State forced farmers to pay between N70, 000 and N100, 000 for permission to farm. It said: “In Kaduna, communities like Kidandan, Galadimawa Kerawa, Sabon Layi, Sabon Birni and Ruma have been significantly impacted.” In Zamfara, the report claimed that rice farmers pay criminals almost N120, 000 in farm levies, with Guinea maize producers required to pay N50, 000.