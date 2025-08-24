Nigeria Farm Signs MoU With U.S. Partners To Boost Aquaculture

Sejfarms Consult, a Lagos-based agribusiness in Badagry, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) to advance fish production in Nigeria.

The agreement was formalized during the graduation ceremony of 10 young professionals under Sejfarms’ Training Programme for Young Professionals (TPYP) in aquaculture innovation.

The 20-week intensive programme exposed participants from Nigeria and Ghana to hands-on training in aquaculture value-chain development, including hatchery management, feed production, water quality control, and fish processing.

Speaking after the signing, Sejfarms’ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, said the MoU underscores the role of high-quality soy-based feeds in boosting aquaculture growth across the region.

“Nigeria is the largest aquaculture fish producer in sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 52% of total farmed fish production in the region, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Yet, we face a deficit of about 2 million metric tonnes, as our annual demand is 3.2 million tonnes while production stands at 1.2 million tonnes. Fish feed remains a major bottleneck to growth.

This MoU demonstrates our commitment to strengthening Nigerian aquaculture alongside WISHH, while creating opportunities to train young professionals in the sector,” Oke-Tojinu said.

He added that the TPYP has been “impactful, innovative, and assuring,” providing young people with practical knowledge of aquaculture and agriculture.

“We have worked extensively across the value chain, from seed production and processing to feed development and crop production. Our goal is to inspire the next generation to embrace agriculture as a career and a tool for food security,” he noted.

WISHH’s Executive Director, Gera Perry, described Sejfarms as a model partner, saying the collaboration demonstrates the benefits of U.S. soybean investment in global aquaculture.

“The partnership lays a strong foundation for increased demand for U.S. soybean meal while advancing aquaculture in Africa,” Perry said.

She explained that the American Soybean Association (ASA), which supports the initiative, represents 30 soybean-producing states across the U.S. with nearly 500,000 farmers.

Dr. Hussein Gadain of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also spoke at the event, describing aquaculture as the world’s fastest-growing food production sector, now supplying over 50% of global fish consumption.

“This growth will continue, creating opportunities for nutrition, livelihoods, and economic development,” Gadain said.

Representing Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, Mrs. Bukola Sogbesan urged the graduating professionals to leverage innovation and technology to make aquaculture more sustainable.

“Your generation is uniquely positioned to shape the future of aquaculture, minimize environmental impacts, and promote inclusivity in the industry,” she said.

Graduates of the TPYP shared their experiences, with Miss Bela Otolumere, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, describing the programme as “highly impactful.”

“My advice to other youths is never to give up on their dreams,” she said.

Miss Abigail Amankwah, a participant from Ghana, encouraged African youths to explore opportunities across borders, saying her Nigerian experience had been “amazing and innovative.”