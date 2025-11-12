Nigeria Fails To Meet OPEC Quota For 3 Consecutive Months

…Production hits 1.401mbpd in Oct

Nigeria has failed to meet its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for three consecutive months.

According to the OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for October, 2025, released on Wednesday, using direct communication, the country’s crude production rose by 11,000 barrels per day to reach 1.401million barrels per day from 1.434mbpd in September and 1.390mbpd in August, 2025.

A cursory look at the figures showed that the country’s output for the three months did not reach its OPEC quota of 1.5mbpd.

OPEC’s data also revealed that Nigeria’s output averaged 1.444 million bpd in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, representing a decline from 1.481 million bpd in Q2 and 1.468 million bpd in Q1.

MOMR further showed that Saudi Arabia’s output rose by 36,000 b/d from 9.966mbpd in September to 10.002mbpd; the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased its output by 11,000b/d from 3.344mbpd to 3.355mbpd, and Venezuela’s production increased by 27,000 b/d from 1.105mbpd in September to 1.132mbpd in October. According to data from MOMR also showed that Libya’s output declined by 13,000 b/d from 1.365mbpd in September to 1.352mbpd in October.

Kuwait increased its production by 43,000 b/d from 2.516mbpd in September to 2.559mbpd in October, while Iraq’s output rose by 228,000 b/d from 3.821mbpd in September to 4.049mbpd in October.

Nigeria’s inability to reach its OPEC quota has deflected a plan by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in October to formally request OPEC to raise Nigeria’s production quota to 2 million bpd, up from the current 1.5 million bpd.

The minister had argued that recent developments in the sector, including the deployment of new drilling rigs, the revival of dormant oil fields, and fresh investments by international oil companies (IOCs), had positioned Nigeria to increase its production capacity.

OPEC MOMR using secondary source showed that Nigeria increased its production by 15,000b\d from 1.491mbpd in September to 1.506mbpd; Saudi Arabia from 9.960mbpd to 10.003mbpd, an increase of 43,000b\d; UAE from 3.354mbpd in September to 3.361mbpd, an increase of 7,000b\d; Libya, 1.313mbpd in September but 1.283mbpd in October, a decrease of 30,000b\d and Kuwait’s output rose from 2.515mbpd in September to 2.552mbpd in October, (an increase of 37,000b\d).

The report stated that Total Non-OPEC Doc decreased from 14.670mbpd in September to 14.564mbpd in October, a decrease of 10,000b/d, while Total Doc decreased from 43.097mbpd in September to 43.024mbpd, a fall of 73,000b/d.