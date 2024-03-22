Nigeria Facing Security, Economic Challenges – CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has vowed the readiness of the military to carry out the presidential directive for the containment of kidnapping, banditry and other security challenges plaguing the country to the letter.

While recognising the fact that the challenges are “daunting”, the naval chief called on the public to support efforts made by authorities to re-establish the full authority of the state across the nooks and cranny of the nation. Speaking at the CNS’ annual Ramadan Iftar in Abuja, yesterday, the three-star general said the fact that the Lenten, and Ramadan periods were happening at the same time, underscored the “oneness” of humanity.

His words: “The nation is facing daunting challenges particularly in the economic and security aspect of our nationhood and in addition to working hard to overcome these challenges, we believe that man being a spiritual being also needs prayers that is the essence of these prayers and fasting that we are undertaking .

“For this year’s Ramadan, it also coincides with the Lenten period for the Christians that is it emphasises the oneness of all religions particularly, the religion of Islam and religion of Christianity. So we must jointly pray for God almighty to intervene in our situation.

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces (Bola Tinubu) is doing all that is humanly possible and those of us who are his field officers are also equally ready to do all that is humanly possible. “I took some lessons from the chief imam when he was delivering his message today.

“And one of the things that struck me was when he asked what is the essence of creation? God almighty we didn’t know when we were created so we couldn’t have made a choice while we were coming here only God knows why we are here.

“So I want to join our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to pray for peace and security for our dear nation Nigeria.” In the past few weeks the nation has been gripped by heightened security challenges which include the mass abduction of 287 pupils and teachers of from the Government Secondary and LEA Primary School at Kuriga area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State in addition to more than 200 others abducted from various communities in the state.

The abductors of the pupils have put a N1 billion ransom for their release while those of the villagers are asking for an unbelievable N40 trillion. While these were happening in Kaduna, last Thursday in Okuama in Delta State four officers and 13 soldiers were also killed after being ambushed.