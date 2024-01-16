Nigeria Facing Reputation Deficit – Information Minister 

The Federal Government has called on the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to help in reclaiming the damaged reputation of the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at the inauguration of the NIPR governing council in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that one of the challenges currently facing the country is a reputation deficit, which he said, was caused by the wrong perception of Nigeria at global arena.

Alhaji Idris in a statement by his special assistant Rabiu Ibrahim, urged the members of NIPR as professionals, to “find practical public relations solutions to reclaim our damaged reputational asset.

“Other nations also have their difficulties, but the difference is in how the issues are managed with nuance and context, and this is usually achieved through a robust partnership between government, professional groups like the NIPR and the citizens.

“As a professional and a fellow of the institute, I fully understand the importance of reputation, and the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is determined to partner with the NIPR to design communication strategies that will drive the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.”

The minister, who tasked the NIPR with the responsibility of repairing and rejuvenating Nigeria’s image on the global stage, said reputation is one of the key pillars in nation-building which plays a strategic role in the development of any nation.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring a greater and prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration “are the seeds of the sustainable prosperity and development that Nigeria deserves.

“The present administration has recorded appreciable successes in some key areas of the economy within the short period in office, and we remain committed to comprehensive reforms that will change the nation’s development narrative for good.”

Alhaji Idris extolled the foresight of the founding fathers of the institute in conceiving the idea 60 years ago, which said, has been elevated to an enviable chartered status.

He charged the newly inaugurated governing council of the NIPR to deepen the work of professionalising the institute and acting within the provisions of the enabling laws to end quackery, which he stated, is affecting the reputation of the country, negatively.