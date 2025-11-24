Nigeria Facing Leadership Failure – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over the worsening insecurity and institutional breakdown across Nigeria, describing the past 10 days as some of the darkest in the nation’s recent history.

In a statement titled “Is Nigeria Cursed, or Are We the Curse?” Obi said the wave of kidnappings, killings, and coordinated attacks nationwide reflects not fate but “collective leadership failures” that have allowed insecurity and lawlessness to thrive.

He warned that the nation is drifting under the weight of incompetent and unresponsive leadership.

“We have watched a nation blessed with resilience drift into avoidable disorder,” he said. “Are we cursed, or are we the curse?”

Obi highlighted a string of violent incidents recorded between November 11 and 23, including the kidnap of six senior Ministry of Defence directors along the Kogi axis, the killing of a Brigadier General, the abduction of 64 civilians in Zamfara, and the kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State where the vice principal was also killed.

He also cited the attack on worshippers in Kwara that left some dead and 38 abducted, the violent crisis at the PDP national secretariat allegedly fueled by security agencies, judges standing to a partisan APC song at the All Nigeria Judges’ Conference, an ambush on soldiers deployed to rescue Kebbi schoolgirls, the abduction of more than 300 students and 12 teachers in Niger State, the killing of a farmer in Kaduna, and the ambush on police officers in Bauchi where five officers were killed.

Obi added that he received another report of 13 female farmers abducted in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, further underscoring the scale of insecurity.

He said the pattern shows that Nigeria is “under siege,” stressing that no serious nation survives on excuses or “absentee leadership.”

“What we are witnessing is not inevitable, it is the direct consequence of leaders not valuing human life,” Obi said. “Nigeria is bleeding because those elected to protect the nation have chosen comfort over courage, politics over people, and power over purpose.”

He urged leaders to recommit to their duty to protect every citizen, insisting that Nigerians deserve safety, dignity, and responsive governance.

“To every Nigerian shaken in these past 10 days, my heart is with you,” Obi said. “We deserve a government that values our lives above politics. Nigeria must rise again.”