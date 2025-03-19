Nigeria Faces Major TB Funding Shortfall, Stakeholders Warn

Share

Nigeria is facing a critical funding shortfall in its efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB), with an estimated 80,000 expected TB patients in 2024 still unidentifiable or untreated.

Stakeholders raised this concern yesterday at a pre-World TB Day press briefing in Abuja. Country Coordinating Mechanism, Global Fund, Executive Secretary, Mr Tajudeen Ibrahim, disclosed that Nigeria required $404 million to effectively deliver TB treatment and services in 2025.

Ibrahim cautioned that the country’s TB drug supply for 2025 was already under pressure, as medications allocated for 2025 had been used to meet the treatment demands for 2024.

He further highlighted a $5 million funding gap caused by a recent US government executive order, which impacted active case-finding efforts in 18 states between January and March.

Ibrahim also noted that 24 per cent of Nigeria’s TB funding comes from external sources, with the US contributing 22 million dollars. He expressed concern that if funding issues persisted, the country’s TB detection and treatment efforts would suffer.

