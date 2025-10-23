‘Nigeria Faces Ecological, Health Problems Over Unregulated Animal Farming’

Environmental and food-sovereignty advocates have warned that Nigeria could face serious ecological and public-health problems if it embraces industrial animal farming without strict regulation. To this end, the experts admitted that Nigeria’s food system should prioritise agroecology and small-holder farming as sustainable paths to food security and climate resilience.

They spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during a one-day Media Training on Industrial Animal Farming and Its Implications for Nigeria, held in Ogba, Lagos State. The session was organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) in partnership with the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), the Youth in Agroecology and Restoration Network (YARN) and the HEDA Resource Centre.

In her presentation, Barr. (Mrs.) Mariann Bassey-Olsson, Deputy Executive Director of ERA/FoEN and Chairperson of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, described factory farming as “a destructive model that values profit over people, animals and the planet.”

She said the recent $2.5 billion investment deal between the Nigerian government and the Brazilian meat company JBS S.A. could open the door to widespread deforestation, pollution and loss of livelihoods.

“Nigeria must not become a dumping ground for industrial agribusiness. We need policies that protect our farmers and our environment, not foreign corporations,” she said. Bassey-Olsson added that factory farming contributes heavily to greenhouse-gas emissions and antibiotic abuse, warning that unchecked expansion could worsen climate change and public-health risks.

Also, speaking, Mayowa Shobo, Programme Manager at HEDA Resource Centre, said industrial livestock production was never about food security but about corporate profit.

He noted that crowding thousands of animals in confined spaces leads to disease outbreaks, water contamination and land degradation. “The true cost of cheap meat is paid by communities who lose their land and by consumers who face health hazards,” he told participants.

Abimbola Solagbade, Public Health Specialist and Researcher at the University of Ibadan, examined the health dimension, linking large-scale livestock production to antibiotic resistance and food-borne infections.

He urged the government to insist on environmental-impact assessments and transparent licensing for any industrial-farming projects. “Our laws are weak, and enforcement is weaker.

Without strong oversight, factory farming will endanger both people and animals,” she said. Earlier in the session, Joyce Brown, Programme Officer at HOMEF, explained that the training was designed to help journalists understand the deeper consequences of industrial agriculture and to encourage evidence-based reporting on food and environmental issues. She said