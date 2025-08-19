Nigeria Faces $100bn Infrastructure Financing Deficit – Govs

State governors have raised concerns over Nigeria’s huge infrastructure deficit, calling for the mobilisation of both global and African capital to bridge the financing gap.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, disclosed at the launch of the NGF Investopedia in Abuja on Tuesday that the country’s annual infrastructure financing gap is estimated at $100 billion.

Abdulrazaq, who is also the governor of Kwara State, lamented that states are left to bear the heaviest responsibility for bridging this shortfall, which public budgets alone cannot address.

He noted that despite Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy, with abundant human and natural resources, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows over the last decade have averaged just $2 billion annually, representing less than 0.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“These investments are mostly concentrated in oil and gas, telecommunications, real estate, and agriculture. While important, they have not reached the depth or breadth required to catalyze true subnational transformation,” he said.

The NGF chairman, however, observed that African Direct Investment (ADI) into Nigeria has been steadily rising, with investors from South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ghana expanding into banking, fintech, agribusiness, and infrastructure. According to him, this reflects growing confidence among African partners in Nigeria’s markets and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Calling for stronger mobilisation of both global and regional capital, Abdulrazaq said:

“This is the purpose of the NGF Investopedia: to serve as a one-stop shop for investors, providing credible, transparent, and curated pipelines of projects across all 36 states. It is not just a catalogue; it is an entry point, showing investors not only where to invest, but also how to invest in Nigeria with confidence.”

He stressed that the initiative seeks to position Nigeria’s states as competitive destinations for capital and unlock prosperity for millions of citizens.

“When an investor builds a road, funds an agro-processing facility, finances renewable energy, or supports ICT infrastructure, the benefits extend beyond financial returns. They create jobs, improve livelihoods, and drive sustainable development,” he added.

The Director General of the NGF, Abdulateef Shittu, revealed that the 36 states collectively budgeted more than ₦17.5 trillion for capital projects in 2025, a reflection of their commitment to transform infrastructure and social services.

He explained that the NGF Investopedia was designed to address the challenges of fragmented entry points and the lack of bankable projects, which often discourage investors.

“By curating credible pipelines across all 36 states, the platform offers investors a one-stop shop backed by transparent processes, strong institutional oversight, and global visibility,” Shittu stated.